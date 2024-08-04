BLACKPINK's Lisa and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu named top new generation dancers by Street Man Fighter stars Kwon twins

Lisa from BLACKPINK and Mingyu from SEVENTEEN were hailed as the top dancers among the new generation by the Streen Man Fighter participants Duekie and Dony. This dynamic duo, who are members of the YGX crew, showcased their skills in the 2022 dance contest. Not only were they affiliated with YG Entertainment, but they have also created numerous choreographies for fellow artists. YGX, their team, secured the 7th spot in the competition.

In episode 17 of BIGBANG's Daesung's YouTube show Jib Daesung, the choreographers and dancers Deukie and Dony also known as the Kwon Twins appeared as guests. During the show, the dancers named BLACKPINK's Lisa and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu as the top dancers of the new generation.

According to them Lisa's talent is on another level. As for Mingyu, they mentioned that his style lets him flaunt his coolness, especially in their latest release Maestro. Both the idols Lisa and Mingyu have distinct styles which set them apart.

According to reports, BLACKPINK's Lisa will be a part of the upcoming drama The White Lotus Season 3. The production of The White Lotus Season 3 reportedly kicked off in February in Thailand.

Lisa will be headlining the 2024 Global Citizen Festival along with Post Malone, Doja Cat, and more. This will mark her first live solo set. The event will take place on September 28 at the Central Park Great Lawn in New York. It will be hosted by Hugh Jackman.

Mingyu is part of the rap unit in the group SEVENTEEN. The group made their debut in May 2015. Mingyu is well known for his fashion, visuals and fit body. SEVENTEEN made a comeback on April 29 with their anthology album 17 IS RIGHT HERE. The album set several records upon its release. The group reached a new milestone as the pre-orders surpassed 3 million.

