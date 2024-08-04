BLACKPINK's Lisa's PICS from alleged holiday with rumored boyfriend Frédéric Arnault and family are 'vacation goals'

Lisa from BLACKPINK is allegedly enjoying a vacation with her rumored boyfriend Frédéric Arnault and his family. She recently shared a set of new holiday photos on her Instagram, adding fuel to the rumor mill. Her pictures are also serving as the ultimate 'vacation goals' and fans can't get enough.

On August 3, Lisa took to her Instagram and shared a bunch of photos from her current vacation in Italy. In particular, her outfits piqued the fans’ attention. In the first set of pics, her Louis Vuitton fit looked gorgeous as she roamed around the streets of Sicily.

The second series captured the beauty of her slender and tall body. While the outfits sculpted her features even more, the pictures immediately fueled an ongoing rumor.

Previously, fans speculated that she is currently vacationing with her rumored boyfriend Frédéric Arnault. Her recent holiday pics further solidify the netizen’s speculation.

See Lisa’s recent Instagram post here:

Meanwhile, two days back the first rumor emerged about Lisa’s ongoing vacation with alleged boyfriend Frédéric Arnault and his family. It started circulating from an Instagram story by the French businessman’s sister-in-law Geraldine Guyota.

In the story, a dog who looks like Lisa’s very own pet is seen swimming across the ocean. Moreover, in the video’s background, the BLACKPINK member’s voice was faintly heard along with Frédéric’s.

The videos rapidly took over the internet, giving rise to speculations about her cozy holiday with her rumored boyfriend following the success of ROCKSTAR.

Although the MONEY singer has never publicly confirmed her relationship with Frédéric Arnault, the two have been spotted together on ‘dates’ multiple times. A few months ago, pictures from their alleged romantic stroll in Paris took the internet by storm.

Following that, the pair was seen hands in hand at the Miami Grand Prix after-party. It was also rumored that the duo have introduced each other to their parents, which demonstrates their serious relationship status.

However, until Lisa or Frédéric personally confirms the rumor, it is hard to rule out the option that they may just be close friends.

Meanwhile, following her comeback single ROCKSTAR’s release, the BLACKPINK rapper is set to unveil a new track Brand New Día.

