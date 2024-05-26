BIGBANG’s Daesung shares thoughts on group’s future plans; says ‘maybe someday we will perform together again’
BIGBANG member Daesung has shared some honest thoughts on the group’s future concert and release plans. Read on to find out what he said.
BIGBANG is a trailblazer boy band that has reigned over the K-pop industry for decades. Though the group hasn’t been officially disbanded, they haven’t had a release in 2 years. Most of the group’s members are currently thriving in their solo careers while holding on to the thoughts of reuniting again.
Daesung gets honest about BIGBANG's future comeback and release plans
Recently, BIGBANG member Daesung revealed some honest thoughts about the group’s future comeback. In the May 24 episode of his YouTube show ZIP Daesung, the singer visited his favorite sushi joint in Japan’s Osaka, spending the time answering some questions asked by the viewers.
When a fan asked ‘what happened to BIGBANG?’, Daesung replied, ‘For now, it is how it is, but you never know about the future. I can’t exactly say what will happen, nor does my answer reflect the thoughts of other members. But, I think, all of us will continue to promote our solo career and then maybe sometime in the near future, we will come together again to share the same stage.”
To answer if BIGBANG will have a comeback, he said that at this point, there are no such plans, but that doesn’t mean they never discussed the topic as it will never happen. The singer also revealed that the members often discussed the group’s future as well.
In addition, when the show’s PD asked about a BIGBANG concert, Daesung straightforwardly revealed that there are no plans as of now.
While his answers were unable to provide exact details about the BIGBANG members’ reunion, fans can hope for a glorious future comeback from the K-pop megastar group.
Watch here Daesung's latest YouTube video:
More about recent changes in BIGBANG
Meanwhile, once a five-piece band, BIGBANG now has only three active members G-Dragon, Daesung, and Taeyang. In 2019, following conviction for the infamous Burning Sun Scandal, Seungri retired as a K-pop idol, while another member T.O.P parted ways with the group in 2023.
The three active members are currently promoting their solo careers. Following the exclusive contract expiration with YG Entertainment, G-Dragon became the last member to leave the said agency in June 2023.
In January 2024, BIGBANG’s profile was officially removed from the YG Entertainment website, citing the group is no longer affiliated with the agency.
