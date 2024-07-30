SEVENTEEN's fans rally in support of Mingyu against claims of alleged clubbing with girls; DETAILS here

SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu is facing swirling rumors about alleged clubbing antics, but fans are swiftly coming to his defense. Amidst claims of him partying and asking for girls, eagle-eyed supporters have debunked the accusations with proof of Mingyu’s busy day, including interactions on Weverse and gym time.

The credibility of the “proof video” is shaky, and the account spreading the rumors is under fire for possible malicious intent. Fans are rallying, setting the record straight.

SEVENTEEN’s fans back Mingyu amid clubbing controversy

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu recently found himself at the center of controversy following allegations that he was seen partying at a club with women. Screenshots purportedly from a club manager's conversation sparked the rumors, suggesting Mingyu had indulged in a night out and requested female company. The accusations, which quickly amassed over 2.1 million views, emerged in the early hours of July 29, 2024, with claims extending back to the previous day.

However, a swift response from fans and a closer examination of the so-called “proof” have cast doubt on the allegations. Mingyu was actively engaging with fans on Weverse and hitting the gym on July 28, leaving little room for the accusations to hold water. Furthermore, a detailed analysis of the footage purportedly showing Mingyu revealed it was inconclusive at best, making it difficult to confirm his identity.

The account behind the initial allegations has faced scrutiny from fans, who have highlighted the account’s dubious history, including a troubling header referencing Mingyu’s Itaewon controversy from the COVID-19 era. The account has since been set to private as fans continue to rally in support of the artist, dismissing the claims as baseless and malicious.

Advertisement

More about SEVENTEEN’s latest activities

SEVENTEEN is riding high with a slew of recent triumphs. On June 26, they made history as UNESCO’s first-ever Goodwill Ambassador for Youth, marking their commitment to cultural exchange with a generous 1 million USD donation to UNESCO’s Global Youth Grand Scheme. Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting their concert film FOLLOW AGAIN TOUR, set to hit theaters worldwide on August 21, 2024.

The group has also wrapped up their successful 2024 SVT 8TH FAN MEETING in Seoul and is gearing up to headline LOLLAPALOOZA Berlin in September. Their groundbreaking performance at Glastonbury Festival 2024 solidified their place as global K-pop pioneers.

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN announces fourth world tour SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE across US, Europe, Asia from October