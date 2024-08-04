CIX’s Bae Jin Young parts ways with C9 Entertainment after 7 years, agency yet to comment on future with group; Report

Bae Jin Young, the famous singer and member of the K-pop boy group CIX and a former member of Wanna One has reportedly decided not to renew his contract with his agency of 7 years, C9 Entertainment. The agency has yet to confirm whether he will continue group activities with CIX.

On August 4, 2024, according to the South Korean media outlet Ten Asia, Bae Jin Young’s termination of contract with C9 Entertainment was made after a long discussion. Since the K-pop idol is not renewing his contract with CIX’s agency, his status with the group now hangs in the balance.

As of yet, C9 Entertainment has not commented or confirmed whether Bae Jin Young will continue as a member of CIX or not.

C9 Entertainment is home to noted K-pop acts like Younha, Lee Seok Hoon, Cignature, and Epex. CIX is the agency’s first boy group.

Meanwhile, Bae Jin Young first appeared in the Mnet hit survival show Produce 101 in 2017 which earned him widespread recognition. Later in the show, he was chosen as a member of the K-pop boy group Wanna One.

He debuted with Wanna One on August 7, 2017, however, the band soon disbanded in January 2019. Later, Bae Jin Young started his solo career and dropped his debut album on April 26, 2019, Hard To Say Goodbye.

Advertisement

Finally, in July 2019, Bae Jin Young was announced as the lead dancer and vocalist, face, and center of the boy group CIX which is made up of 5 members. CIX debuted with their first EP Hello Chapter 1: Hello, Stranger on July 23, 2019. CIX has five members namely BX, Seunghun, Bae Jin Young, Yonghee, and Hyunsuk.

Bae Jin Young also debuted as an actor with the web series User Not Found as Shin Yi Jun, a popular high scholar who looks strong on the outside but is in reality quite delicate in November 2021.

While, marking his big screen debut which was applauded with Thai and Singapore joint film venture The Antique Shop on June 2, 2022, in the role of Song.

As of now, Bae Jin Young has become a free agent after choosing not to renew his contract, fans are now waiting to see what path the star will choose.

ALSO READ: Weak Hero Class 1’s Park Ji Hoon signs exclusive contract with Han Ji An’s agency YY Entertainment