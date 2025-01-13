BLACKPINK’s Rosé earns her first solo BRIT Gold certification in UK with Bruno Mars collab APT

The APT success continues. BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars released one of the biggest collabs ever and the song continues to reach new milestones. Now, it has been certified BRIT Gold in the United Kingdom.

On January 13, the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) announced that APT has received an official BRIT Gold certification in the UK. This marks Rosé's first solo song to achieve the feat. According to BPI, singles are certified gold when 400,000 units are sold while albums can receive the same at 100,000 units sold.

Congratulations Rosé!

Back on October 18, 2024, Rosé made her highly-anticipated solo comeback with APT, a retro-infused dance track in collaboration with Bruno Mars. Later, the song was included as the pre-release for the BLACKPINK member's first studio album rosie.

The K-pop idol revealed that initially she was hesitant about releasing the song and even asked her team to delete it from their phones. She was anxious as the song was inspired by a Korean drinking game. However, needless to say, it became one of the biggest hits of 2024, dominating music charts all over the world.

APT set a new record as the biggest male-female duet debut of 2024, even surpassing Taylor Swift and Post Malone's Fortnight. In addition, with APT, Rosé managed to become the first female K-pop soloist to break into the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

On the other hand, the simple yet creative music video also received much love from the fans. It made history as the fastest K-pop MV to reach 500 million views.

Following the explosive success of APT, the K-pop idol released her first solo studio album rosie. The album received an equal amount of love from her fans. Now, BLINKs are eagerly looking forward to her reunion with Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa for a highly-anticipated BLACKPINK comeback.

