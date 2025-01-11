BLACKPINK's Rose's APT. and BTS' Jimin's Who feature in top 5 list of UK Singles Chart of the week

According to the UK Singles Chart unveiled on January 10, BLACKPINK's Rose's fun track APT. featuring Bruno Mars is at No. 2 and Jimin's melodious single Who climbed to No. 5 in the weekly chart. APT. has been featured in the list for two consecutive weeks now.

The artists from one of the top boy bands and girl groups of the South Korean pop industry proved their global dominance by featuring in the 19th week of the list. APT., a prerelease song from Rosé's debut album, rosie, is loved by people of all age groups. Its upbeat music and catchy chorus are sure to be stuck in your mind once you listen to it. The pop-punk song is about a drinking game played by Koreans called APT, pronounced as 'apateu' in Korean. Watch the MV here:

Jimin's Who, the lead single from his second studio album, Muse, climbed 59 spots from last week to reach No. 5 in this week's UK Singles list. This song, belonging to the hip-hop and R&B genre, talks of an idealized love involving an imaginary person who is on his mind all day and night, but he is unable to find her. She has no existence in reality, which frustrates the singer. Watch the cinematic MV of Who here:

Who has now appeared on this chart for a total of 19 weeks. Besides, featuring at No. 5 in the British chart, Who also jumped from No. 49 to No. 13 on Billboard's song chart this week.

Jimin is currently serving his mandatory military service after enlisting in December 2023, along with Jungkook through the buddy system. Fans, known as ARMYs, are eagerly awaiting his return, expected to be in June this year. Following his discharge, Jimin is set to reunite with his BTS bandmates, and the group is reportedly planning a highly anticipated comeback. This reunion is a significant milestone for the group, as all seven members are to be united for group activities after more than two years. Similarly, BLACKPINK is also planning a comeback album after two years, in May this year, followed by a world tour.

