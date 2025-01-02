BLACKPINK likely to release group album in May and possible world tour spanning Asia, Europe, North America to follow; Report

BLINKS have been patiently waiting for BLACKPINK's comeback for over 2 years now. The girl group's last album arrived back in 2022 and since then the members have been focusing on their solo activities. As per the latest update, the quartet is set to release their comeback album in May, followed by a world tour.

According to K-media reports on January 2, BLACKPINK will make their highly anticipated comeback in May. In July 2024, YG Entertainment's founder, Yang Hyun Suk, confirmed that the girl group would release a new album in 2025. However, the exact schedule and other details are awaited.

Meanwhile, the report also stated that the quartet will embark on a world tour followed by their new album release. They are expected to make stops in many cities across Asia, North America, and Europe.

Previously, Yang Hyun Suk confirmed that a BLACKPINK world tour in 2025 has been in discussions. With the recent reports affirming it, it is safe to say that fans will have no time to breathe with so many group activities.

BLACKPINK's last album Born Pink arrived back in September 2022. Since then, they have had no new group release. At the end of 2023, when the members ended their individual contracts with YG Entertainment, many became concerned about the group's future. However, all worries had been laid to rest with Yang Hyun Suk's announcement. In addition, BLACKPINK as a group is still under the same agency so we can look forward to many new releases in the upcoming years.

Advertisement

In August last year, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa reunited for the first time in a long time to celebrate their 8th debut anniversary with the fans, raising anticipation for their 2025 comeback.

Meanwhile, using this break, all four members reached new milestones in their solo careers. In 2024, Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo established their own agencies, while Rosé signed with THE BLACK LABEL and Atlantic Records.

The eldest Jisoo is currently focusing on her acting career, while the other three released new music, solidifying their global stardom with music chart rankings.

Are you excited for BLACKPINK's comeback?

ALSO READ: NCT's Hendery and (G)I-DLE's Shuhua embroiled in dating rumor after alleged spotting at birthday party