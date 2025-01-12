BOYNEXTDOOR fan rushed to hospital after fainting in extreme cold; organizers criticized for lacking prep at pop-up event

BOYNEXTDOOR recently had a pop-up event in Seoul, garnering over 1000 people on the first day. However, it has been reported that a fan who stood in the line overnight for registration was rushed to hospital after fainting due to cold weather. Netizens criticized the organizers for not preparing for the event properly.

According to a recent Korean forum post, one fan who stood in the queue for quite a long time ended up collapsing and was rushed to the emergency for immediate care. Others who were also there for the same pop-up event questioned the organizer's lack of arrangement. They complained that the advance registration option was not available and it was only allowed through the on-site process. In addition, the registration was also closed early, within 2 hours, when a lot of people started lining up.

Because of this, every fan wanted to be the first one to register, and most ended up standing in the queue overnight. In Seoul, the weather is currently freezing, with the temperature even going below -10°C. So fans questioned why the organizers didn't prepare more carefully. Many have criticized them for their lack of foresight, which led to the incident.

Meanwhile, BOYNEXTDOOR's pop-up event on January 10 was a huge success, with over 1000 visitors. The group is currently busy promoting their recent release. On January 6, the group made their highly-anticipated comeback with their first digital single IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU.

Advertisement

BND is a popular boy band formed by KOZ Entertainment. With six members: Sungo, Riwoo, and Jaehyun. Taesan, Leehan, and Woonhak, BOYNEXTDOOR, made their debut on May 30, 2023. Their first single Who! earned significant success, marking a strong start for the group. They continued their success with popular releases like WHY..., HOW?, and their latest album, 19.99, which arrived back in September 2024.

ALSO READ: 'We didn't...': GFRIEND clarifies 2021 disbandment news during reunion at Lee Young Ji's The Seasons