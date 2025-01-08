BTS' Jimin sets record as FIRST K-pop soloist to have two songs amassing 1.3 billion Spotify streams with Who

BTS' Jimin is one of the most successful K-pop soloists ever. Following the release of his sophomore solo album, MUSE, the singer has achieved an unprecedented standard of global success. Now, the title track has surpassed a whopping 1.3 billion streams on Spotify, showcasing the power and loyalty of his fandom.

According to updates on January 8, Jimin's Who has amassed 1,306,263,994 streams on Spotify with an average daily stream of 5,494,081. With this, Jimin is now the fastest Asian act ever to achieve the feat.

Meanwhile, this is his second song to exceed 1.3 billion streams on the platform. Like Crazy, from his debut solo album FACE, also reached the milestone and currently has around 1,322,105,038 streams on Spotify. Jimin is now the first and only K-pop solo artist to have two songs surpassing 1.3 billion streams on the platform.

Congratulations, Jimin!

Back on July 19, 2024, Who arrived as the title track for MUSE, Jimin's second solo album. The song became an instant chart-topper and the singer earned global praise for his artistry. Through the immaculate lyrics of the track, the BTS member talked about an idealized love, an imaginary person who activates his thoughts day and night. However, he is unable to find her in reality. As days go by, he starts losing his patience. Agony and frustration fill his heart. The complex theme of the song garnered much attention so did the cinematic music video, which has around 79 million views on YouTube now.

Watch the MV here:

Jimin is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service. Back in December 2023, he enlisted alongside Jungkook through the buddy system. He is now set to return home in June 2025. ARMYs are eagerly looking forward to his reunion with BTS bandmates. The group will also reportedly make their highly-anticipated comeback following the members' military discharge.

