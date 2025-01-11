BLACKPINK’s Rosé is in Hawaii with actor Evan Mock? toxic till the end MV co-stars spark dating rumours

BLACKPINK‘s Rosé's recently released track toxic till the end features Gossip Girl actor Evan Mock. Their palpable chemistry in the MV, followed by their public spotting together several times caused a stir among fans. On January 10, they were seen in a now-deleted photo of Hawaii, fuelling dating rumours.

The photo was uploaded by a relative of the Hawaii-born actor, Evan Mock. He and family celebrated New Year’s in Hawaii and as per speculations, Rosé was also a part of it. However, the relative was quick to delete the photo, further increasing suspicions of Rosé and Evan Mock being a real life couple. Fans of the K-pop idol and the actor were even quicker to take a screenshot of the post and circulate it over social media.

The BLINKs (BLACKPINK's fandom) had mixed reactions to the Hawaii picture. Some asked for clarity regarding their relationship status, while some expressed their dislike regarding Rosé choice in men and some others respected the pop star's privacy and asked for her to be left alone.

It is not the first time that Rosé and Evan Mock sparked dating rumours. They were previously spotted together in New York. A month after the release of toxic till the end MV, the two allegedly started spending time together, beyond work. The MV of the song released on December 6 last year was enough to take fans aback with a kiss scene of the duo. Watch the MV here:

The MV features Evan Mock as a toxic lover of Rosé but since then he is speculated to be the real life lover of the singer. Since the drop of the MV, the two of them have gotten close to each other, which is evident through their public spottings and also through Rosé's social media posts, featuring behind-the-scenes photos of the MV.

