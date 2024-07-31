BLACKSWAN turns up the heat in Roll Up music video from first mini-album of same name, Watch

BLACKSWAN has finally made its much-anticipated comeback and released the exhilarating music video for the lead single Roll Up from the first mini-album Roll Up. With striking visuals and a strong performance, the group takes on the girl crush concept, blowing away the fans with their exhilarating presence.

BLACKSWAN unveils Roll Up music video

On July 31, 2024, BLACKSWAN dropped the music video for Roll Up from the group’s first-ever mini-album of the same name. The video starts with the members on a wide desert while country music plays in the background. The members dressed up as cowgirls enter a rodeo bar while clutching their hats to their heads.

Watch Roll Up music video

The next scene shifts to the members getting into a formation to perform an intricate dance routine. Bringing back the iconic girl crush concept, the song is a dance number with aggressive beats and a strong performance. Moreover, with the extravagant production set, along with bold costumes and beautiful makeup, the members are all set to steal the spotlight in the K-pop community.

The song is produced by a team of renowned producers, including Rob Grimaldi, Alina Smith, Lauren Dyson, A Wright, Alex Schwoebel, Rence, and Matty Michna, who previously collaborated with global artists on hits like BTS's Butter and BLACKPINK's Love to Hate Me. The lyrics were penned by Bay, Jeon Se Hee, and Yoon from the acclaimed music group 153/Joombas.

Additionally, the choreography was designed by the world-class choreographer KANY, who has worked with artists such as Beyoncé and SHINee. The music video for the title track is directed by Sagan Lee of ZANYBROS, who also filmed BLACKSWAN's Karma in Odisha, India.

More about the K-pop girl group BLACKSWAN

Formed by DR Music, the group consists of four members, including Fatou, Gabi, Sriya and NVee. However, the interesting concept of the K-pop group is that none of the members are Korean and come from different regions of the world. Their diverse line-up showcases that K-pop as a genre is no longer limited to Koreans. The group released their single album That Karma on May 19, 2023, and gained immense popularity among fans