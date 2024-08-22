BTS fan accidentally captures Jungkook riding bike on camera during Are You Sure filming

A Chinese BTS fan, known by the username peggyisme, recently had the shock of a lifetime thanks to a vacation video. In a social media post titled About My Favorite Celebrity’s Car Suddenly Appearing on My Phone, she recounted her incredible experience.

Last week, while watching an episode of BTS Jungkook and Jimin’s Disney+ travel show Are You Sure?!, which features their travels to New York, Korea’s Jeju Island, and Japan’s Sapporo, she unexpectedly spotted something surprising.

While watching Are You Sure?!, peggyisme realized that some of the show's filming took place during her family vacation last year. Initially, she regretted missing a chance encounter with Jimin and Jungkook.

However, her disappointment turned to excitement when she scrolled through her vacation photos and videos. To her astonishment, she discovered that she had indeed seen Jungkook—she just hadn’t recognized him at the time! One of her family videos captured Jungkook riding his motorbike along a coastal road.

The rainbow posts next to Jungkook helped peggyisme track him down in her family videos. As luck would have it, she had filmed those same posts while her family was driving. Despite being with her family at the time, no one noticed Jungkook. The footage of him had been sitting on her phone for a year, just waiting to be discovered.

Are You Sure?! follows Jimin and Jungkook on an impromptu vacation before their military enlistment. Their journey begins in the United States and continues to Jeju Island and Sapporo, featuring a road trip filled with adventures such as camping, canoeing, and more.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, BTS’ Jungkook is gearing up to release a new documentary titled I AM STILL. On August 21, he dropped the main trailer, which opens with a raw moment of vulnerability. Jungkook candidly expresses his nerves about stepping into the spotlight solo, questioning, “Will I be able to earn people’s recognition just on my own, without the power of BTS?” This heartfelt admission sets the stage for a deeply personal exploration of his solo career. The trailer hints at an inspiring journey ahead.

As the trailer progresses, viewers are given a behind-the-scenes look at Jungkook’s solo debut preparations, offering an intimate and unfiltered glimpse into the artist’s world. From intense rehearsal sessions to electrifying performances, the documentary promises to capture both the highs and lows of Jungkook’s journey to international fame. Fans can look forward to exclusive footage showcasing the meticulous effort and personal dedication that went into his solo debut album, GOLDEN.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 4 years of BTS’ Dynamite: Revisiting records from most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours to 1.9 billion Spotify streams and more