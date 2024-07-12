BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook enjoy their heart out as they explore different locations in Are You Sure’s FIRST trailer; Watch

BTS members Jimin and Jungkook's new travel variety show Are You Sure?! just dropped its first trailer. Jimin and Jungkook have a blast in the new trailer. The show kicks off in the United States and takes them to Jeju Island and Sapporo, where they dive into a range of adventures from camping to canoeing, all while enjoying a memorable road trip.

BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook’s Are You Sure’s trailer

Are You Sure?! will chronicle BTS' Jimin and Jungkook's spontaneous vacation before their military enlistment. Beginning in the United States, the duo will journey to Jeju Island and Sapporo, embarking on a road trip filled with camping, canoeing, and other exciting adventures.

The newly released trailer unveils the show's title, as Jimin and Jungkook playfully question, “Is this okay to air?" and "Are you sure about this?!" Throughout, they brainstorm alternative names like Feeling Free or Gateway No.1 before settling on Are You Sure?! The duo embark on exciting adventures, exploring new locations and having an absolute blast together, reveling in the freedom to enjoy themselves.

Are You Sure?! is set to premiere on August 8 exclusively on Disney+. Fans eagerly anticipate seeing the duo, who are currently serving together in the military under the buddy program, back on their screens once more. Watch the fun trailer below-

More about BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook

On July 9, BTS' Jimin and Jungkook thrilled fans with a fresh update on their upcoming project, Are You Sure?! They shared news of exclusive merchandise and a photobook to accompany their travel-themed show, building anticipation with a countdown to its release.

The official calendar teaser, unveiled at midnight KST, marks the beginning of a series of reveals leading up to the project's debut. Additional teasers and trailers are scheduled for release on July 14 IST, promising more excitement ahead.

The highly anticipated premiere of the first two episodes of Are You Sure?! is set for August 8, exclusively on Disney+. Known for their close friendship and spontaneous adventures, BTS' Busan brothers, Jimin and Jungkook, affectionately known as Jikook, will take viewers on a journey through their personal experiences and cultural encounters. Each episode will explore different seasons in various countries, promising unique insights and memorable moments.

