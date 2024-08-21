BTS’ Jungkook follows his own compass in exciting FIRST teaser preview of upcoming solo documentary I AM STILL; watch

On Tuesday, August 20, BTS member Jungkook unveiled a sneak peek of his forthcoming documentary, JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL, through BTS’ official social media platforms and BANGTAN TV’s YouTube channel. Following the teaser's release on August 14, fans were thrilled to see the official preview of this eagerly awaited film. This marks Jungkook’s first feature to be released in theaters globally, set to premiere on September 18, 2024, in select venues.

The preview offered a rare look into Jungkook's preparation for his debut solo album, GOLDEN. It showcased scenes from his electrifying performances around the world and included exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, highlighting the dedication and creative process behind his work. Fans also got a glimpse of Jungkook’s personal beliefs and insights as an artist, idol, and individual, giving them a chance to connect with him on a deeper level.

Watch the first ever teaser here-

On August 14, the singer announced ticket details for his movie on the exclusive website, www.jungkook-iamstill.com. Worldwide ticket sales will begin on August 21 at 9 am EDT/6 am PDT, while tickets in Korea will go on sale starting September 4. The documentary I AM STILL is set to showcase BTS' Jungkook’s life off-camera as he works on his solo album, including never-before-seen interview footage. It will also feature his electrifying concert performances.

Fans can look forward to glimpses of Jungkook's inner thoughts and personal reflections, offering a deeper insight into the artist behind the music. Currently, Jungkook is fulfilling his compulsory military service and is expected to be discharged by June 2025. So far, only Kim Seokjin, also known as Jin, has completed his service and is active with upcoming variety show appearances, ads and music releases, while the remaining members of BTS are still in the military.

Additionally, Jungkook is currently featured alongside BTS' Jimin in travel variety show Are You Sure?!, an eight-episode travel reality series streaming exclusively on Disney+. Are You Sure?! follows Jimin and Jungkook on an impromptu vacation before their military enlistment. The duo begins their journey in the United States and continues to Jeju Island and Sapporo, embarking on a road trip filled with adventures such as camping, canoeing, and more.

As anticipation grows for JUNGKOOK: I AM STILL, fans can look forward to an inspiring look at Jungkook's musical journey and growth as an idol- both solo and a member of superstar group BTS, celebrating his achievements and deep connection with his global audience.

