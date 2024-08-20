BTS’ SUGA’s DUI incident: Rapper hit with new allegations of missing license plate and insurance violations

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol

BTS' SUGA is now facing new allegations related to a missing license plate and mandatory insurance. The latest allegations concern the electric scooter he was riding, which reportedly lacked a license plate and was not covered by compulsory insurance. On August 19th, a post on the online community DC Inside titled “Request Formal Investigation into the SUGA Case” drew significant attention.

The author mentioned that they had filed a complaint with the Yongsan Police Station through the National Petition Portal, calling for a thorough investigation into the scooter’s registration and mandatory insurance status. They also requested strict penalties if any illegal activities were found.

The complaint referenced SUGA’s explanation from August 7th, in which he admitted to not realizing that electric scooters were subject to drunk driving laws and thus violated traffic regulations. This raises concerns that his lack of awareness about the legal requirements for electric scooters may also explain the missing license plate and absence of mandatory insurance.

If SUGA’s electric scooter is confirmed to lack "motorcycle use registration," he could face a fine of 500,000 won under Article 84 (Fines) Section 4 Item 18 of the Automobile Management Act and Article 20 (Imposition of Fines) of its Enforcement Decree which also falls under the Automobile Management Act. If it is also confirmed that he did not have mandatory insurance, he could face up to one year in prison or a fine of up to 10 million won, according to Article 46 (Penalties) Section 3 Item 2 of the Automobile Liability Compensation Act.

On August 6th, the BTS rapper was found alone and fallen while riding an electric scooter in the Yongsan area. Nearby police who assisted him noticed a smell of alcohol, leading to his transfer to the local police patrol unit.

Following the initial report, SUGA and his agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, issued an apology, describing the vehicle as an “electric kickboard.” However, it was later confirmed that he was on an “electric scooter” with a seat, which raised suspicions that the incident may have been downplayed.

Later, BIGHIT MUSIC issued an apology for the misunderstanding, expressing regret for the distress caused and acknowledging flaws in their initial response. The label admitted that their description of the vehicle as an “electric kickboard” led to significant confusion. They clarified that this term was a misjudgment and recognized that the actual classification of the vehicle could impact the scope of liability for the accident.

BIGHIT MUSIC emphasized that there was no intention to downplay the seriousness of the incident but acknowledged the error of not thoroughly verifying the details before making a public statement. Moving forward, they pledged to ensure their statements align with the findings of the investigative authorities once the vehicle's classification is officially determined.

Both SUGA and BIGHIT MUSIC extended their apologies to fans and the public, acknowledging the incident’s impact during SUGA's military service. The company committed to fully cooperating with the ongoing police investigation and accepting the outcomes with humility. The police plan to finalize SUGA’s summons schedule this week and conduct a thorough investigation into the drunk driving case.

