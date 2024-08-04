BTS’ Jimin’s Rebirth and Slow Dance live clip has unexpected ‘SUGA’ appearance; Watch

BTS’ Jimin, who not long ago shook the world with his highly-awaited comeback album MUSE, has dropped a new live clip for the songs Rebirth (Intro) and Slow Dance featuring Sofia Carson.

In Jimin’s Rebirth and Slow Dance live clip you might have missed out on BTS’ SUGA’s secret appearance with the rapper’s original band.

On August 4, 2024, Jimin of BTS surprised fans by dropping a live clip of Rebirth (Intro) and Slow Dance featuring Sofia Carson. The live clip came with a special unexpected appearance by BTS’ rapper SUGA.

First, it is interesting to note that the band present in Jimin’s live clip is originally ‘Team SUGA’ who was present in his Road to D-Day live clip and also traveled with him during his world tour.

Additionally, Yeonjun the bassist of the band Yeonjun had SUGA’s Shooky BT21 character attached to his instrument. Hence, SUGA made an appearance in Jimin’s live clip as Shooky.

Catch a glimpse of SUGA in Jimin’s live clip here:

The live clip further also has a special performance of Slow Dance by Jimin with Sofia Carson.

Watch Jimin’s full live clip here:

Meanwhile, Jimin dropped his second studio album MUSE on July 19, 2024, at 1 PM KST alongside the charismatic lead track Who. The album features a total of 7 songs Rebirth (Intro), Interlude: Showtime, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band featuring Loco, Slow Dance (feat Sofia Carson), Be Mine, Who, and previously released Closer Than This.

Advertisement

In other news, Jimin also captivated with his melodious vocals in the English version of Be Mine which was released on August 2, 2024.

In other news, Jimin and Jungkook will be going on various adventures through their upcoming travel show Are You Sure?! set to release worldwide on Disney+ on August 8, 2024, and will release new episodes weekly till September.

Jimin also unveiled the making of Who track not long ago when he revealed how he worked on the track with noted American producer Jon Bellion and had Jimmy Fallon listen to the track before many. Jimin had also called Jon Bellion the “American version of RM”. Currently, Jimin is enlisted in the military as an active-duty soldier.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jimin apologises to backup dancers on Who music video set for shoot amid extreme cold in Hungary; WATCH