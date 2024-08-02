Are You Sure?!: BTS' Jimin and Jungkook show hilariously contrasting personalities in new OFF? & ON! clip; WATCH

On August 2, BTS’ label BIGHIT MUSIC dropped a pair of delightfully contrasting clips featuring Jimin and Jungkook, giving fans a tantalizing preview of their upcoming travel variety show, Are You Sure?! The clips, playfully titled OFF? & ON!, capture the essence of the duo’s personalities in a hilarious and engaging manner. The contrasting visuals highlight their unique approaches to adventure, offering a glimpse into what viewers can expect from the show.

In one of the clips, Jimin is seen braving the snowy wilderness, and his determination is evident as he trudges through the cold. This segment not only shows his resilience but also subtly incorporates scenes from his latest solo project, MUSE, hinting at the artistic side of his journey. The snow-covered landscape serves as a backdrop to Jimin’s personal exploration, blending his professional and adventurous pursuits seamlessly.

Conversely, the other clip stars Jungkook as he gleefully navigates the waters in a kayak, embodying a carefree and spirited traveler. The video is set to his track Standing Next to You, underscoring his vibrant enthusiasm. Jungkook’s excitement and joy are palpable as he enjoys the thrill of his trip, providing a striking contrast to Jimin’s more contemplative journey.

Meanwhile, The forthcoming show Are You Sure?!, debuting on Disney+ on August 8, 2024, promises to be an unpredictable and thrilling ride. Over the course of eight episodes, Jimin and Jungkook, known for their endearing chemistry as Busan brothers, will embark on a spontaneous adventure through iconic destinations. The show’s format, emphasizing unplanned travel, will take viewers from the bustling streets of New York to the scenic landscapes of Jeju and the winter charm of Sapporo.

Advertisement

Each episode will capture the duo’s experiences as they explore different seasons in various countries: summer in the USA, autumn in South Korea, and winter in Japan. Fans can look forward to seeing Jimin and Jungkook navigate their adventures with their signature charm and camaraderie.

The official announcement made on Weverse stated, “We would like to inform you that Jimin and Jungkook’s unpredictable travel variety show Are You Sure?! will be released on Disney+."

The schedule for the show reveals that Episodes 1 and 2 will be available on August 8, 2024, at 4 PM KST, with subsequent episodes airing weekly, culminating in Episode 8 on September 19, 2024.

As the release date draws near, anticipation continues to build for this exciting new series that promises to offer fans a unique and personal look into Jimin and Jungkook’s travels and adventures.

ALSO READ: Are You Sure?! trailer OUT: BTS' Jimin and Jungkook give fans sneak peek into their 'chaotic yet therapeutic' vacation; WATCH