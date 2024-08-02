BTS’ Jimin brings his soulful voice to English version of Be Mine from his second solo album, MUSE: Watch

BTS' Jimin has released the English version of Be Mine from his second solo album, MUSE. The track was dropped on August 2 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST) through his agency's official channels.

In the announcement from the agency, Be Mine is described as: "Thanks to our ARMY’s support, Be Mine, a track from Jimin’s second solo album MUSE, released on July 19, is now available in a new version. The Be Mine (English Version) is an electrifying Afrobeat track that promises to bring passion and excitement to your summer."

The song has been released in the form of a visualizer, starting with BTS' Jimin recording the track in the studio. The visualizer then transitions to various floating visuals that match the song's aesthetic. The background features a deep sea green color, with flowers and radios drifting through the scene. Jimin’s soulful and unique voice beautifully complements the visualizer, and the English version of the track stands up to the quality of the original. Listen to the song here-

Be Mine is a track from Jimin's second solo mini album, MUSE, which was released on July 19, 2024, through BTS’ agency BIGHIT MUSIC. The album features Who as the title track and includes six other unique and well-done hit songs: Rebirth (Intro), Interlude: Showtime, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco), Slow Dance, Be Mine, and Closer Than This.

Meanwhile, Jimin's title track, Who, has surpassed 130 million streams on Spotify, making it the fastest solo song by a Korean artist to achieve this milestone. The track also became the fastest song by a K-act in 2024 to reach this number and debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 as of July 30.

The song also secured the top spot on renowned charts, including the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. 200, on July 29, 2024. Additionally, Jimin re-entered the No. 2 position on the Artist 100 with his latest album, MUSE, becoming the first and only Korean soloist to achieve this milestone.

In recent news, BTS' Jimin will appear in the upcoming travel variety show Are You Sure?! alongside fellow group member Jungkook. The eight-episode series is set to premiere on August 8 on Disney+ and will run until September 19, 2024.

Are You Sure?! will follow Jimin and Jungkook on an impromptu vacation before their military enlistment. The duo will begin their journey in the United States, then travel to Jeju Island and Sapporo, where they’ll embark on a road trip filled with adventures like camping, canoeing, trying new food, enjoying the snow, and more.

