BTS’ Jimin calls Jon Bellion ‘American RM’ due to professional similarities while recording Who; watch

Jimin, the charismatic K-pop star who recently released his comeback album MUSE called American singer-songwriter and producer Jon Bellion “American RM”. He called him so because of professional similarities while recording the lead track Who from MUSE with him.

BTS’ Jimin finds the American version of RM in Jon Bellion while recording Who

On July 31, 2024, a special clip revealed the recording process of the lead track Who by Jimin from MUSE.

In the video, Jimin worked with the noted American singer-songwriter and record producer Jon Bellion who is best known for the song All Time Low among others. While recording Who with him, Jimin found that Jon Bellion’s work process looked similar to RM's.

Realizing the same, Jimin exclaimed that he felt like he was watching an “American version of Namjoon (RM)” at work. As like RM, Jon Bellion worked in detail on lyrics and also drafted them quite fast. And so in the first session, they wrote the lyrics sooner than expected when they normally take around 3 days.

While joking Jimin again said that during the recording session of Who, he asked if Jon Bellion looked like the “New York version of RM”.

Watch Jimin calling Jon Bellion “American RM” here:

Advertisement

Watch the full Jimin’s Who recording behind video here:

Know more about Jimin

Jimin also known by his full name Park Jimin is one of the most noted singers and songwriters. He is also a well-known dance prodigy in the K-pop scene and a member of the K-pop icon boy band BTS.

Jimin not long ago shook the world by dropping his second studio album MUSE on July 19, 2024, at 1 PM KST alongside a charismatic music video for the lead track Who. The album marks Jimin’s first comeback since his debut album FACE.

Who by Jimin peaked at over 10M per day streams on Spotify and charted at number 4 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart.

In other news, Jimin and Jungkook will be going on an adventurous journey in their upcoming travel show Are You Sure?! set to premiere on August 8, 2024, exclusively on Disney+.

ALSO READ: BTS' RM praises Jimin's power from Blood Sweat and Tears, FAKE LOVE days; extends support in new clip