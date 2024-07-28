BTS' Jimin apologises to backup dancers on Who music video set for shoot amid extreme cold in Hungary; WATCH

Jimin of BTS recently dropped his highly awaited second studio album MUSE alongside the lead track Who. Now, a new clip has been dropped showing what went on behind the cameras on the set of the Who music video in Hungary.

BTS’ Jimin apologized to backup dancers for shooting in extremely cold weather on the Who MV set

On July 28, 2024, Jimin’s Who music video sketch was unveiled on BTS’ official YouTube channel.

The video reveals how it was hard at times to shoot in the chilly weather of Hungary where the set of Who was created. The video begins with Jimin revealing that they had to pre-pone the shoot as the day, they were supposed to shoot but since there was a forecast of a storm they were shooting that day.

Additionally, Jimin also shared that his hands and mouth were frozen completely while shooting Who MV. The Who singer is also seen pointing out the hidden messages related to his songs on the set.

Jimin also apologized to the backup dancers for shooting in extremely cold weather in Hungary as he cheered them up for the last scene showcasing his humble side.

After the shooting concludes, Jimin goes on to share the reason behind he chose to keep a musical-like set for the Who music video.

Advertisement

The Who singer goes on to explain he wanted to have a set that looks like a scene from a musical where people “dance on the street”. He added that when they first worked on the choreography, he wanted to do things like running or walking into and past each other and then coming together once again. So that concept came out prettier in the musical-like set.

Watch BTS’ Jimin’s Who music video behind the scenes here:

Know more about Jimin

Jimin also known by his full name Park Jimin is one of the most charismatic, singer, songwriter and dancers in the K-pop scene. He is a member of the worldwide famous K-pop boyband BTS.

In other news, Jimin’s Who recorded a whopping 70.12 million streams on Spotify marking the biggest debut by a K-pop act on the platform in 2024.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jimin captivates with spellbinding vocals and performance of Who from MUSE at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon; Watch