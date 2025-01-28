BTS’ Jin, J-Hope, SEVENTEEN, SNSD’s YoonA, EXO-CBX and more send Lunar New Year greetings to fans; watch

Lunar New Year is one of the most significant celebrations in South Korea, and many K-pop artists have shared heartfelt greetings with fans. From BTS’ Jin and J-Hope to SEVENTEEN members, numerous stars wished their loved ones a joyous Seollal on its eve.

On January 28, 2025, BTS’ Jin and J-Hope wore traditional hanboks to send warm greetings to ARMYs and their well-wishers. Jin talked about how time flies fast as he was enlisted in the military a few days back and is now celebrating Lunar New Year with his fans. J-Hope enters the frame next and wishes good health for ARMYs and his desire to meet them soon. The artist is set to hold his first-ever solo concert, HOPE ON THE STAGE, across different countries.

Girls’ Generation’s LoonA shared a heartfelt handwritten letter with fans, wishing them good health and a day filled with delicious food on the joyous occasion of Seollal. Currently, she is busy filming for the upcoming series A Tyrant’s Chef, where she stars alongside Lee Chae Min. In addition, EXO-CBX—comprising Baekhyun, Chen, and Xiumin—each penned their own warm, personal letters to their fans, sending all their love and well-wishes for the Lunar New Year celebrations. The trio is also preparing to hold their fan meeting, Get, Set, Go!, in Japan.

Meanwhile, SHINee’s Taemin posted an elaborate video on YouTube, where he addressed his fans and wished them a happy holiday season. In the video, he also took part in fun games, making playful choices between various scenarios that he felt would be ideal for him. Former Monsta X member Wonho also shared his Lunar New Year greetings with a special YouTube video, where he donned a beautiful blue hanbok while sending his heartfelt wishes to fans.

Several K-pop groups from HYBE, including SEVENTEEN, TXT, ENHYPEN, and ILLIT, shared video messages wishing fans a happy Lunar New Year, all dressed in traditional hanboks and looking adorable. ASTRO's MJ, Jinjin, Cha Eun Woo, and Sanha also came together to send their love. Other groups like WJSN, FIFTY FIFTY, A.C.E, and BOYNEXTDOOR joined in with their own festive greetings. Many K-pop idols also personally sent wishes through the DearU Bubble app, making the holiday season even more special for their fans.

Wishing a happy Lunar New Year from us to everyone celebrating!