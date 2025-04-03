Bollywood Newswrap, April 3: Akshay Kumar teases Kesari 3; Panchayat Season 4 release date revealed

Today, April 3, 2025, was another happening day in Bollywood. Don’t worry if you missed out on any important story, as this newswrap is here for help. From Akshay Kumar teasing Kesari 3 at the Kesari Chapter 2 trailer launch to Panchayat Season 4’s release date being revealed, here are the top headlines of the day.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of April 3, 2025:

1. Akshay Kumar hints at Kesari 3

Akshay Kumar attended the Kesari Chapter 2 trailer launch in Delhi today with the rest of the team. There, he revealed that they have to prepare for Kesari 3. He said that they were talking about it just this morning and shared that they were thinking of making it about Hari Singh Nalwa.

2. Release date of Panchayat Season 4 announced

Panchayat is a beloved comedy-drama series on Amazon Prime Video. On its 5th anniversary, the makers announced the release date of Panchayat Season 4. The show starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, and more is set to arrive on July 2, 2025.

3. Ajay Devgn sends luck to Akshay Kumar for Kesari Chapter 2

Ajay Devgn shared the trailer of Kesari Chapter 2 on his Instagram. Sending luck to Akshay Kumar, he said, “Wishing my buddy AK all the very best along with the entire team - it’s looking outstanding! In cinemas April 18, worldwide.”

4. Ananya Panday’s rumored BF Walker Blanco gives shoutout to Kesari Chapter 2’s trailer

Ananya Panday’s rumored beau, Walker Blanco, re-shared the Kesari Chapter 2 trailer on his Instagram Stories. Expressing his excitement, he tagged the actress and used a popcorn emoji. He also reposted Ananya’s saree look from the launch event.

5. Ajay Devgn starrer Raid 2 trailer to release on THIS date

Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh are gearing up for Raid 2. According to Bollywood Hungama, the trailer will be launched on April 8 at a grand event in Mumbai. It will reportedly be attached to Sunny Deol’s Jaat in cinemas.

