Hera Pheri 3 to be announced soon? Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal shoot promo

Hera Pheri 3 is one of the most-anticipated upcoming movies. Amid all the buzz, it was recently reported that Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty shot for the film for the first time today (April 3, 2025).

After the massive success of the 2000 comic caper, Hera Pheri, the makers came up with its sequel, Phir Hera Pheri in 2006. Since the second installment of the Hera Pheri series ended on a cliffhanger, it was pretty clear that a third film in the cult classic franchise would be made. Finally, the iconic trio, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty came together today (April 3, 2025) for the promo shoot of Hera Pheri 3.

A report by Hindustan Times confirmed that filmmaker Priyadarshan directed the OG trio of the iconic franchise for the promotional shoot which will be used to officially announce Hera Pheri 3. A source also informed the publication, “The first scene was indeed shot today with Akshay, Suniel, and Paresh, who will be bringing back the memories of their iconic role.”

At the shoot, the actors slipped into the shoes of their characters, Raju, Shyam, and Babu Bhaiya, and had a blast filming together after years. Earlier this year, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Priyadarshan will return to direct the trio in Hera Pheri 3, which is set to be shot over a six-month period starting from December 2025 until May 2026.

A reliable industry insider shared with us that after wrapping the post-production of Bhooth Bangla by June 2025, Priyadarshan wants to spend some time on the script and then take Hera Pheri 3 on floors. The source added, “The entire gang is aware of how big a franchise Hera Pheri is and wants to leave no stone unturned to deliver an experience of laughter like never before. The third part of Hera Pheri will go on floors after 6 months of writing and pre-production.”

The insider, close to the development, also revealed, “Hera Pheri 3 will be shot over a 6-month period from December 2025 till May 2026. The makers are aiming to bring it to the big screen in 2026.” Apparently, the basic outline of the key characters is already in place.

