Box Office: Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly bags top distributor for Kerala release; all eyes on audience reception
Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar, will be released by market leader Sree Gokulam Movies in Kerala. Check out the details.
After tasting failure with Vidaamuyarchi, Ajith Kumar is returning to the silver screens with his next movie, Good Bad Ugly this April 10th. The Tamil-language movie has a better buzz than the actor's previous release and is expected to fare well at the box office. Here's taking a look at Good Bad Ugly's Kerala distribution rights and its box office potential.
Good Bad Ugly bags top distributor for Kerala release
Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, Good Bad Ugly partnered with market leader Sree Gokulam Movies for the distribution in Kerala. The distributor will ensure a grand Vishu release for Good Bad Ugly as they are planning to distribute it on over 200 plus screens across the state.
The advance booking of Good Bad Ugly will open soon. The action drama is expected to take a good start at the box office, however, its theatrical fate depends on its trends over the weekend and afterwards.
If it impresses the audience, it has the potential to end Ajith Kumar's rough patch. However, the movie will not be released solo in neighbouring states.
Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Good Bad Ugly will clash with Bazooka, Alappuzha Gymkhana, and Marana Mass at the Kerala box office. In addition, it will have to brave the blockbuster wave of Mohanlal starrer L2 Empuraan.
Here's taking a look at Ajith Kumar's previous releases and their lifetime box office performances in Kerala (Gross Collections):-
Aarambam - Rs 5.7 crore
Vedalam - Rs 5.55 crore
Vivegam - Rs 5.4 crore
Thunivu - Rs 4.9 crore
Vidaamuyarchi - Rs 3.45 crore
Valimai - Rs 3.2 crore
Viswasam - Rs 2.5 crore
Nerkonda Paarvai - Rs 2.05 crore
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
