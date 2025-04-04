Zac Efron 'Ghosted' Adam DeVine After Asking for a Strange Favor — Find Out About This 'Out-of-the-Blue' Interaction

Adam DeVine and Zac Efron were the bromance of the town back in 2016 after the two starred in Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates together. However, the duo drifted apart afterward, and recently, DeVine revealed a peculiar interaction he had with his former co-star.

On In Depth with Graham Bensinger podcast, the Pitch Perfect alum revealed to the host that, out of nowhere, his long-lost buddy Zac Efron gave him a call about six months ago. DeVine said, "Zac calls me — he hasn't called me in a couple of years — and calls me out of the blue, and he's on some private island somewhere."

After a few "miss-yous" and pleasantries, Efron reportedly asked him if he could stay at his beach house for two weeks. The Righteous Gemstones star continued, "He's like, 'Hey man, I just want to let you know that I miss you.' And I'm like, 'I miss you too, dude. You're a good friend of mine, yada yada.' And he's like, 'You still have that place down by the beach?'"

Once Adam DeVine confirms, the High School Musical star asks him, "Would it be cool if I came and crashed with you for two weeks?" Though a bit taken aback, he agrees, telling Efron, "Yeah, come stay with me." The two make plans to share details the next day, with Zac saying he'll be at his house the following week and that he'll call to get the address — but oddly enough, that call never came.

DeVine reveals, "And then he ghosted me, dude. Never called back. I even texted him, 'Are you gonna stay here?' and I haven't talked with him since." The actor confesses he has "no idea" what to make of the interaction.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bridgerton Star Phoebe Dynevor Reveals Being Huge High School Musical Fan; Says Working With Zac Efron ‘Was Amazing’