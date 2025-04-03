Murmur OTT release: When and where to watch the first ever found footage Tamil horror movie online

The Tamil film Murmur hit theaters on March 7, 2025, and is now gearing up for its upcoming streaming release. Here are the details!

When and where to watch Murmur

Murmur is all set to make its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video and Tentkotta on April 4, 2025. The official confirmation of the same was made by industry insider Ramesh Bala via his social media handle.

Sharing the post, he wrote, “Experience it for yourself in the darker room + Good Sound System or with Earphones. Streaming from tomorrow at Amazon Prime Video and Tentkotta.”

See the official post here:

Official trailer and plot of Murmur

Murmur is a Tamil film touted as the first found-footage horror flick in the industry. The movie narrates the tale of a group of Chennai-based paranormal YouTubers who venture into a cursed forest to document real-time encounters with the "Seven Saptha Kannigal" and a vengeful spirit. As they step into the forest, each person faces personal challenges and is forced to confront them.

After their disappearance, the police recover only their video footage, which showcases the eerie and disturbing occurrences that took place inside the forest. What happened to them, and the mysteries that reside within the forest, form the core of the film's narrative.

Cast and Crew of Murmur

Murmur features an ensemble cast, including Devraj, Richie Kapoor, Yuvikha Rajendran, Aria Selvaraj, Suganya Shanmugam, and more in key roles.

The movie is directed by Hemnath Narayanan, who also wrote the screenplay. Murmur has Jason Williams and Rohith V handling cinematography and editing, respectively. The film, which heavily relies on sound design, features sound work by Kewyn Frederick.

