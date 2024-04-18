BTS’ Jin looks handsome in new UPDATE from military; makes traditional alcohol for master Park Rok Dam

BTS member Jin and veteran alcohol artisan Master Park Rok Dom were first introduced to each other in 2022, while filming a fun YouTube show called The Drunken Truth, also known as Jin’s Traditional Alchohol Journey. During an episode the master appeared with celebrity chef Baek Jong Won, teaching Jin to make Korean traditional rice wine, makgeolli. The BTS member learned the brewing process to gift his precious ones a new batch of that alcohol.

BTS' Jin earns praise from veteran alcohol artisan Master Park Rok Dam

On April 17, Master Park Rok Dam shared a new update featuring the BTS member. He took to his Facebook and wrote, “Jin’s fans are enthusiastically participating in Korean traditional alcohol tasting events and brewing lessons. These events are becoming more frequent in various cities like Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. Most of these applicants are for the events scheduled between May and June. The influence of one person is substantial, making me reconsider the development process of this traditional alcohol.”

The veteran artisan showered Jin with praises, citing fans flocking to events scheduled in May and June and the K-pop idol is set to be discharged from the military on June 21.

BTS' Jin's traditional liquor-making process during time off from military lauded by fans

On this day, Master Park Rok Dam also shared a photo of the BTS member brewing traditional liquor at the artisan’s place. The photo, which features Jin in military uniform during his time off, quickly went viral online, as fans couldn’t help but praise his unwavering love for the process.

Hawkeyed ARMYs also noticed an upgraded badge on his uniform. Though they were not sure of its significance, they showered him with admiration for his dedication to his service.

More about Jin's military enlistment and scheduled discharge

Jin is just two months away from getting discharged from his mandatory military service, which he enlisted on December 13, 2022. As the highly-anticipated date approaches, fans can’t help but wonder what the eldest BTS member has next in store for them.

Meanwhile, the remaining members SUGA, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook enlisted for the service at different times. However, they all are expected to get discharged by 2025, when they will reconvene and resume activities as BTS members.

Most recently, the K-pop sensation has created a significant buzz by teasing a new project, MONOCHROME. Though all details are not revealed, keep an eye out for further announcements from BIGHIT Music.

