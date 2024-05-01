PIC: Anupam Kher meets 'favorite actor' Jr NTR in Mumbai; praises RRR star's work

Jr NTR is undeniably one of the most celebrated actors currently working in the industry. He has a busy schedule in 2024 due to multiple projects. Meanwhile, the actor is currently in Mumbai for the shoot of his upcoming spy-thriller War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan.

Now, in a recent update, veteran actor Anupam Kher met Jr NTR recently, and had only good things to say about him. Have a look!

Anupam Kher meets Jr NTR

On May 1, Anupam Kher took to Instagram and shared a picture with the Man of Masses and wrote, “It was such a pleasure to meet one of my favourite persons and actor @tarak9999 last night. Have loved his work. May he keep rising from strength to strength! Jai Ho!.” Anupam Kher attached the picture with a song from SS Rajamouli's RRR titled Dosti.

Soon after Kher's post surfaced online fans took to his comments section and expressed their happiness about their special meet. A fan wrote, "Wow. Great pic. Junior friend.. Love you Anupam Kher saab." Another one wrote, "This is what we call a classic picture.. Amazing one sir."

Jr NTR's upcoming films

Jr NTR is currently busy with the shooting schedule of his Bollywood debut in Hrithik Roshan starrer War-2, helmed by director Ayan Mukerji. The film will also feature Kiara Advani in a special role and touted to be a part of YRF Spy Universe. As per reports, Jr NTR is speculated to play the role of an antagonist in a never-seen-before avatar.

Apart from that, Jr NTR has Devara: Part 1 which is a two-part sequel. The action thriller helmed by Koratala Siva also marks the grand debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the Telugu industry.

As per early speculations, the film is set against the backdrop of India's coastal areas and will be released in two installments. The film was originally supposed to be released on April 5 this year but was postponed due to the extensive VFX work required. The thriller flick also features Shine Tom Chacko, Prakash Raj, and many others who play important roles in the upcoming film.

Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts produced Devara, and Anirudh Ravichander composed the film's music. R Rathnavelu is the film's cinematographer, and A Sreekar Prasad will serve as editor. The film will be released on October 10, 2024, to coincide with Dussehra festival in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

