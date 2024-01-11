BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star Ep 7-8 Review: Addressing depression to military enlistments, septet overcomes all

Name: BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star

Premiere date: December 20, 2023

Cast: BTS’ RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook, Bang Si Hyuk

Number of episodes: 8

Genre: Documentary series

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Disney+, Hulu

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star- Know more

The Disney+ series follows RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, as they go over moments that have defined their career. From debuting in 2013 to almost going bankrupt to finding domestic success and even breaking through the US market, to getting nominated in the Grammys and finally deciding to take a break from group activities to turn to solo careers. The 11 part docu-series takes a turn through some very emotional moments as the seven boys talk about experiencing it all.

Watch BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star trailer

Still Purple

Concluding this week, the BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star documentary picks off with the members returning to the touring culture slowly but steadily, going off from silent concerts to a stadium tour in the US taking over some of the biggest venues to perform in. With an electric feeling in their hearts, cheers of fans in their ears booming off their eardrums, and success on their minds, the boys appeared shocked and excited to take on yet another challenge. Trying to live in the moment while also planning for an uncertain future, BTS’ takeover is unprecedented.

The members start valuing their own time and solo dreams which have been at the back of their minds all this time, and kick off the plans to start something fo their own, a step many anticipated and would come to appreciate.

Promise For Tomorrow

With the seven members announcing their decision to put a small break on group activities and begin their solo careers, the world was not ready for what was about to come. In the midst of the member Jimin was seen addressing the struggles of having to live alone after being together for so long. Battling depression and experiencing the tides of life, he spoke about learning more about himself and working on his solo project. BTS introduced their own homes and their lives outside stardom with RM speaking about exploring art and finding solace in their own spaces.

With military enlistments being pushed from November 2020 to December 2022, the septet addressed coming back together and for the fans to have faith in them. The docu-series closes off with the iconic strings of Spring Day playing as “I miss you” fills your ears and mind, asking you to trust and wait for BTS.

