BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star Ep 7-8 posters: Still Purple, Promise For Tomorrow OUT; see pics

The renowned K-pop supergroup, BTS, has unveiled new posters teasing the upcoming episodes of their ongoing eight-part docuseries, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star. The titles, Still Purple and Promise For Tomorrow, provide a glimpse into the themes that will be explored in the upcoming final two episodes, 7 and 8, of this widely acclaimed docu-series.

BTS’ new posters for the final two episodes of BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star

On January 10, BTS delighted fans with captivating posters, offering a sneak peek into episodes 7 and 8 of their ongoing docuseries, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star. Titled Still Purple and Promise For Tomorrow, these vibrant posters feature the group's signature colored titles set against an aesthetic backdrop and collage, setting the tone for the concluding chapters of this heartwarming BTS docu-series that fans have eagerly anticipated.

Poster 1: Still Purple

Poster 1, Still Purple, sets the stage against a concert backdrop, featuring the words Speak Yourself illuminated by colorful ARMY bombs. Above which is a glowing purple ARMY bomb shining prominently amidst a dark background. This visual spectacle hints at the profound love and appreciation that BTS holds for their dedicated fandom, ARMY. BTS members' names are also delicately inscribed in a subtle font, adorned with a gentle purple hue.

The color purple, as V explained in a previous BTS concert, holds special significance as the fandom's official color. V expressed that purple is the last color of the rainbow, symbolizing a commitment to trust and love ARMYs for a long period. The title, Still Purple, written in a purple hue, reinforces the idea that BTS envisions an enduring connection with their fans. It signifies a promise that their bond with the ARMYs will persist and flourish over time, a testament to the enduring and reciprocal love between BTS and their dedicated fanbase, the ARMYs both of them being Still Purple.

Poster 2: Promise For Tomorrow

The second poster, Promise For Tomorrow, serves as a captivating collage, weaving together BTS' journey from their debut to countless concerts, victories, heartfelt moments with their ARMY fandom, celebrations, iconic songs, and their evolution as artists. This culmination of past posters subtly hints at the impending finale episode of the remarkable docu-series. Through this poster, BTS not only signifies the conclusion of their extraordinary journey chronicled in the series but also offers fans a poignant glimpse into their growth as idols alongside their cherished fandom.

Don't miss the grand finale! BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star's last episodes are set to premiere on January 10 at 5 PM KST, 1:30 PM IST exclusively on Disney+.

Check out the posters here-

Teaser for Ep 7-8 of BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star

On January 4, the preview for the final two episodes- 7 and 8 of The BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star was unveiled. Offering a sneak peek into the upcoming episodes, BTS takes viewers on a profound journey through their entire career. They open up about the emotions coursing through them while gracing the stage, delving into what it truly means to be a part of BTS.

The group engages in heartfelt discussions about the unbreakable bond they share, reflecting on the challenges of separation and talking about their aspirations to continue performing even as time progresses. Amidst this introspection, BTS reaffirms their dedication to crafting amazing and heartfelt memories with their fanbase, the ARMYs.

