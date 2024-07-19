BTS’ RM and J-Hope extend support for Jimin’s solo album MUSE's release; Loco joins in

Jimin made his much anticipated solo comeback with a new album titled MUSE. He also released the music video for the lead track Who, creating excitement among fans. However, just like always, BTS members are not far behind in showcasing support for their fellow bandmates publicly. Moreover, rapper and producer Loco has also joined in to give a special shoutout to the singer.

BTS' RM and J-Hope show support for Jimin's new album, MUSE

On July 19, 2024, BTS’ Jimin released the music video of the lead track Who from his latest solo album MUSE. The album was extremely well-received and fans cannot stop talking about Jimin’s extraordinary dance moves in the video. Moreover, the artist’s fellow members have also joined in to offer support for his latest release. The leader of the group RM recently shared on his Instagram story a Spotify link to the album’s song titled Rebirth.

On the other hand, J-Hope similarly shared the Spotify link to the album on his social media page. It is not the first time that the members have showcased love for each other, as they often do it when one of them releases new content. Furthermore, rapper Loco also posted a story of Jimin’s song and showed his love. He had previously collaborated with Jimin on the song Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, which served as a pre-release track for the solo album.

Apart from the title track, Who, the album consists of a total of six songs including the pre-release song Smeraldo Garden Marching Band. The previously released track Closer Than This is also included in the album. Moreover, Slow Dance will be a collaboration song with Sofia Carson, Rebirth, Be Mine, and Interlude: Showtime are also included.

More about BTS' Jimin

Jimin enlisted in the military on December 13, 2024, along with his teammate Jungkook. The artist will be discharged sometime around 2025 and continue his activities as a K-pop idol. In 2023, the artist made his solo debut with the album titled Face along with the title track Like Crazy, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making him the first K-pop soloist to do so. Set Me Free Pt. 2 served as the pre-release single for the record.