BTS’ RM confirms promotion to Corporal position in military; fans celebrate his update

RM, the exceptional leader of BTS who is currently enlisted in the military just moments ago shared a piece of celebratory news about his position in the army. RM posted on his Instagram story announcing that he has been promoted to a Corporal position in the military. Fans were happy to see the BTS leader sharing this news with them himself and celebrating his new achievement.

On August 1, 2024, RM shared a new update on his personal Instagram story where he shared a screenshot of his military application. The update confirmed that RM has been promoted to the position of Corporal in the military.

See RM’s Instagram story update with Corporal announcement here:

Look at fans celebrating RM’s promotion below.

The Wild Flower singer enlisted in the military on December 11, 2023, alongside bandmate V. RM joined as an active duty soldier in the Special Task Force of the Capital Defence Command.

In other news, earlier today, RM was spotted preparing with his unit for a performance at the Hwacheon Tomato Festival. He was seen rehearsing at the place of the event with his army band.

RM also known by his full name Kim Namjoon is a sensational rapper, singer-songwriter, and the leader of the K-pop icon boy band BTS. Before his debut with BTS, he was well-known in the rapping industry by the name of Rap Monster.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, RM a few days ago replied to a fan on Weverse (HYBE’s online platform for artists and fans interactions) where he noted he has achieved 75 kg weight but he intends to lose it once he is discharged.

RM also shared that the first thing he will do after getting discharged from the military is to scream out loud while he also promised he would share anecdotes from his service.

RM released his first solo mixtape eponymously titled on March 20, 2015, on Soundcloud with a total of 11 songs. He followed it with Mono, his second mixtape which peaked at number 26 on Billboard 200.

RM finally marked his solo debut with the release of his first studio album Indigo on December 2, 2022. He recently made a comeback with his second album Right Place, Wrong Person on May 24, 2024.

ALSO READ: BTS' RM praises Jimin's power from Blood Sweat and Tears, FAKE LOVE days; extends support in new clip