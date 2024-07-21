BTS' RM praises Jimin's power from Blood Sweat and Tears, FAKE LOVE days; extends support in new clip

BTS’ RM and Jimin once again came together for the second part of their series Mini & Moni Music. In the video, RM extended support to Jimin and praised him for his captivating aura during Blood, Sweat and Tears and FAKE LOVE days.

BTS’ RM boosted Jimin’s confidence by extending words of support in a new clip

On July 20, 2024, the Mini & Moni Music video was unveiled with Jimin and RM. This time they sat to listen and talk about Jimin’s new release MUSE.

In the video, RM went on to extend words of support to Jimin by praising his captivating power. The BTS leader went on to say that he hopes Jimin does not forget the power he had during Blood, Sweat and Tears and FAKE LOVE days.

RM added that he is not talking about his vocals or his visuals. To which, Jimin gave an adorable reply by accepting that that’s when it all started.

Watch RM boosting Jimin’s confidence with words of support here:

Meanwhile, RM and Jimin listened to the latter’s comeback album MUSE, and shared various insights and thoughts. Jimin also teased a new collab song with the BTS leader in MMM (Mini & Moni Music).

Watch the full video of MMM (Mini & Moni Music) featuring RM and Jimin here:

Know more about Jimin

Jimin also known by his full name Park Jimin is one of the most captivating performers, dancers, and singers in the K-pop scene at the moment. He is also a member of the iconic K-pop boy band BTS.

Jimin is currently enlisted in the military as an active duty soldier. He entered on December 12, 2023, alongside Jungkook.

Jimin made a comeback with his second studio album MUSE on July 19, 2024, alongside a dystopian and cinematic music video for the title track Who.

Meanwhile, Jimin marked his solo debut with the release of his first studio album FACE on March 24, 2024, alongside the title track Like Crazy.

In other news, Jimin will be soon seen going on adventures with BTS member Jungkook in the upcoming travel show Are You Sure?! set to premiere on Disney+ on August 8, 2024.

