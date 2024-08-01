BTS’ RM spotted at Hwacheon Tomato Festival with army band, rehearses with unit ahead of performance; PICS

BTS’ RM is currently keeping busy with various activities in his military enlistment. The K-pop idol was recently spotted preparing for the Hwacheon Tomato Festival. Various fan-taken clips went viral online, where the rapper can be seen rehearsing with his army band and lending a hand in various preparation chores. Additionally, many fans think he may have been promoted to Corporal.

Recently, RM was spotted at the Hwacheon Tomato Festival, where he is about to perform with his army band. The yearly festival begins today so many fans were there to take part in it and that’s when they spotted the BTS member.

Many clips from the scene immediately found their way to the internet and ARMYs were happy to get a much-awaited glimpse of the BTS leader in his military enlistment.

In one clip, he was seen preparing for a performance with his army band. Donning a black t-shirt and 15th division military band uniform, the Indigo singer lent his hands to preparation chores like moving the mic stand and doing sound check.

There were also many photos from the site featuring RM waiting with his fellow soldiers in front of the stage.

See RM’s photos and videos here:

As his attendance at the Hwacheon Tomato Festival went viral online, many fans speculated that he might have been promoted to Corporal. The cap he was wearing in those pictures seems to have the three stripes only received by someone with the same insignia.

Though it hasn’t been confirmed yet, it won’t be unexpected if it was really ‘Corporal Kim Namjoon’ (RM’s birth name) making an appearance. Since his enlistment, the K-pop idol has been continuously receiving recognition in the military for his dedication to carrying out duties.

RM enlisted in the military back in December 2024, alongside bandmate V. He is now set to get discharged in June 2025, when he will reunite with the remaining members to resume BTS activities.

On the work front, the K-pop idol recently released his sophomore solo album Right Place, Wrong Person along with the thought-provoking title track LOST! Released on May 24, the album perfectly demonstrated RM’s artistry and his musical brilliance. Eschewing from the usual concepts, he chose to capture his honest emotions in each song featured in his 2nd solo album.

