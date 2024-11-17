BTS’ V, aespa, RIIZE and more grab awards at Korean Grand Music Awards day 2; Check full list of winners

Korea Grand Music Awards 2024 concluded its second day of celebrations on November 17, 2024. Hosted by Ilgan Sports, the event recognized artists through a blend of expert reviews, digital and album performance metrics, and fan votes. The night remained memorable as artists from the industry joined in to celebrate remarkable accomplishments in Korean pop music.

There were multiple categories under which the industry's biggest K-pop artists were nominated. However, only a few were able to grab the awards. Let’s check out who were the winners of the Korean Grand Music Awards Day 2.

IS Rising Star

The group that won under the category is SM Entertainment’s newest Japanese NCT subunit, NCT WISH. FIFTY FIFTY also won the award as they re-debuted with new members this year. The category recognized the groups for their powerful debuts and significant impacts on the music scene.

Fan Vote Rookie

The famed rookie group RIIZE won the award under the category. Due to their dedicated fanbase, the group accumulated countless votes, proving their rising popularity.

Most Streamed Song

The award was undoubtedly won by aespa for their popular song Supernova from their full album Armageddon. The song became an instant viral sensation in Korea, garnering critical acclaim and multiple accolades.

Best Song

The Best Song category highlighted a talented group of winners, including Stray Kids, SEVENTEEN, NCT DREAM, Lim Young Won, TREASURE, ATEEZ, aespa, Lee Chan Won, RIIZE, and DAY6, all celebrated for their hit songs that dominated the charts.

Best Group

RIIZE yet again won the Best Group award although it has been only a year since their debut. The group is truly proving that they are indeed the future of K-pop.

Trend of the Year

BTS’ V won the award even while being enlisted in the South Korean military, further cementing his undisputed popularity. The K-pop girl group UNIS also won under the category.

Best Band

DAY6 was recognized as the Best Band, lauded for their unwavering consistency in delivering outstanding performances.

Best Solo Artist

(G)I-DLE's Yuqi was awarded Best Solo Artist, commended for her exceptional talent and distinctive stage presence.

Grand Honor’s Choice

The Grand Honor’s Choice award was jointly presented to ATEEZ and aespa, acknowledging their significant contributions and achievements over the year.

Grand Song

The Grand Song award was presented to aespa yet again for their hit Supernova, which became a fan favorite in an instant.