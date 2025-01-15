Buried Hearts poster: Park Hyung Sik and Heo Joon Ho clash as rivals in life-or-death money game

Buried Hearts is an upcoming K-drama series starring Park Hyun Sik and Heo Joon Ho in the leading roles. Ahead of its premiere, the main poster of the show has been released featuring the main cast. The revenge drama follows two individuals fighting over a hefty amount of money, leading to unusual circumstances.

On January 15, 2024, the production team of Buried Hearts has released a new poster for the upcoming K-drama. In the image, a fierce standoff between Park Hyung Sik and Heo Joon Ho can be seen where one wants to take and the other struggles to protect. Park Hyung Sik’s intense gaze reveals his burning ambition to claim what he seeks, while Heo Joon Ho’s determined stare reflects his unwavering commitment to guard what he has. This clash creates a powerful contrast between the two.

Moreover, the tagline, ‘The one who wants to take vs. The one who wants to protect: A life-or-death money game,’ heightens the tension. The poster also features the dramatic imagery of a treasure shattering and scattering, symbolizing it as the money and desire that both men relentlessly chase. This moment underscores how the pursuit of these illusions ultimately proves to be fleeting.

The plot follows two men whose fates become intertwined through a massive sum of money. One man, in a desperate bid for survival, hacks into a political slush fund worth 2 trillion won. Meanwhile, the other man, a powerful and shadowy figure, kills someone, only to later realize that the 2 trillion won he loses was already stolen, unbeknownst to him, through the hack.

Park Hyung Sik as Seo Dong Ju, is a loyal and ambitious leader in Daesan Group's chairman's office, known as the Daesan Man. Despite outward loyalty, he harbors deep, consuming ambitions to take control of the entire group. Meanwhile, Heo Joon Ho’s character, Yeom Jang Seon, is a powerful former National Intelligence Service director and law school professor.

The show is set to premiere on February 14, 2025.

