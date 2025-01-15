BTS’ J-Hope announces North American stops for solo tour HOPE ON THE STAGE; check dates and locations

BTS’ J-Hope has announced his first-ever solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, and fans are extremely excited about it. He has announced multiple stops in North America, where he will perform in various cities.

On January 15, 2024, BIGHIT Music revealed the dates and locations for J-Hope’s first-ever solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STREET, North American leg. The concert will kick off in Seoul with three performance nights at the KSPO Dome on February 28, March 1, 2025, and March 2, 2025.

The tour then heads to North America, starting with performances at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on March 13 and 14, 2025, followed by stops at the Allstate Arena in Chicago on March 17 and 18, 2025, Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City on March 22 and 23, 2025, Frost Bank Center in San Antonio on March 26 and 27, 2025, Oakland Arena in Oakland on March 31 and April 1, 2025, and wrapping up the U.S. leg at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on April 4 and 6, 2025.

However, the company has also announced that the presale for the shows will open on January 15, 2025. Customers with US membership will be able to avail themselves of the benefits, which has caused quite a stir among fans. Many are urging the agency to extend presale access to those with global memberships as well.

Previously, the artist also announced performances in Asia starting in Manila on April 12 and 13, 2025; Saitama on April 19 and 20, 2025; Singapore on April 26 and 27, 2025; Jakarta on May 3 and 4, 2025; Bangkok on May 10 and 11, 2025; Macau on May 17 and 18, 2025; Taipei on May 24 and 25, 2025; and Osaka on May 31 and June 1, 2025.

Moreover, fans who cannot attend the concerts can still enjoy the show through live online streaming. It is expected that more dates and locations will be included in the schedule later on.

