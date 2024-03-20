From BTS, BLACKPINK, BIGBANG to ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo; 7 times Chicken Nugget drama referred to K-pop

From BTS to BLACKPINK, K-pop takes center stage in the new K-drama Chicken Nugget. Starring Kim Yoo Jung, Ryu Seung Ryong, and Ahn Jae Hong, the series serves a comedic twist as Choi Min Ah turns into fried chicken. With nods to ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo and cameos by GOT7's Jinyoung, the drama also references BTS, BIGBANG, and BLACKPINK, showcasing K-pop's influence beyond the music industry. Let's explore seven times how Chicken Nugget has intertwined with the world of K-pop.

All you need to know about Chicken Nugget

Chicken Nugget is a quirky South Korean comedy mystery series based on a Naver webtoon. When Choi Min Ah (Kim Yoo Jung) mistakenly transforms into a chicken nugget due to a mysterious machine, her father, Choi Seon Man (Ryu Seung Ryong), and intern Go Baek Joong (Ahn Jae Hong) embark on a hilarious journey to restore her humanity.

The show blends humor with mystery as the duo uncovers unexpected secrets while trying to reverse Min Ah's unusual predicament. With its unique premise and talented cast, Chicken Nugget promises to deliver laughter and intrigue as viewers follow the bizarre yet entertaining quest to bring Min Ah back to her human form.

Watch the trailer for Chicken Nugget here;

Here are 7 K-pop references from Chicken Nugget

1. Cha Eun Woo's hidden cameo

Prior to its premiere, there were rumors circulating that ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo might make a cameo appearance in the K-drama Chicken Nugget. While Eun Woo didn't make an actual cameo as fans had hoped, he did receive a shoutout in an episode. Ko Baek Joong attempted to change his appearance by entering a mysterious machine and shouting "Cha Eun Woo," paying homage to the popular idol actor.

2. GOT7's Jinyoung's Cameo Appearance

Despite Cha Eun Woo's absence, another popular idol actor, GOT7's Jinyoung, made a cameo appearance in Chicken Nugget. His appearance delighted fans and added to the excitement surrounding the series.

3. Shoutout to BTS in a Fight Sequence

BTS also received a shoutout in one of the fight sequences. As the characters attempt to fight using their knowledge of dangerous things, Baek Jung thinks of BTS, emphasizing that "no one dares to mess with BTS." This humorous moment showcased the group's global influence and popularity.

4. BIGBANG's Reference

In a later episode, Baek Jung was asked about the Big Bang Theory and where it started. His stoic response, "Probably at YG Entertainment," humorously referenced the K-pop group BIGBANG and their association with the entertainment company YG Entertainment.

5. BLACKPINK Reference

Another YG Entertainment-founded group, BLACKPINK, was also given a shoutout in the series. When Yoo Tae Man aged but maintained the same youthful face, it was remarked that even BLACKPINK members treated him like a "nephew," highlighting the group's impact and recognition.

6. OST Reference to Jang Beom June

The series also referenced former Busker Busker member Jang Beom June's OST Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers, which was featured in the K-drama Be Melodramatic. This nod to the OST added depth to the series and paid homage to another aspect of Korean entertainment.

7. Homage to IU and BTS V's Photoshoot

Prior to the series premiere, the stars of Chicken Nugget paid homage to IU, and BTS V's Love won all photoshoots. They imitated the singers' poses while promoting their new show, showcasing their playful side and building anticipation among fans.

In conclusion, Chicken Nugget cleverly integrated references to various elements of K-pop culture, from idol cameos to nods to popular groups and songs. These moments added an extra layer of enjoyment for viewers and highlighted the cultural significance of K-pop in South Korea and beyond.

