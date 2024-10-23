Byeon Woo Seok’s over-security controversy: Incheon Airport announces special private entrance for celebrities

Byeon Woo Seok, the star who rose to explosive fame after starring in Lovely Runner, was embroiled in a massive controversy earlier this year. Back in July, his security team was spotted taking over-the-top measures at Incheon International Aiprot’s lounge area. Following the incident, the airport corporation decided to introduce a new annual for celebrity entry and exit.

According to reports on October 23, the manual seems to be in the works currently. The Incheon International Airport Corporation reportedly sent a document to the entertainment companies in South Korea, announcing the opening of a private entrance for celebrities. The exclusive entrance is reportedly to be in use from October 28, 2024. Companies will have to apply in advance to use this special entry for their artists.

The reported document was uploaded on X (formerly Twitter), where it was written, “Subject: Request to follow procedures should artists use the exclusive entrance at Incheon International Airport when leaving the country.”

In the first point, it was mentioned that private entry measures are related to creating a safe environment for the artists, as in preventing mob lynching and other on-site incidents.

In addition, the document noted that due to the increasing popularity of Korean celebrities, the crowding during their departure time also increased subsequently, thus disrupting the comfort and safety of regular travelers. The last point emphasized the agencies’ responsibilities for the new entrance procedure to be effective.

“We hope that your company can release an announcement to your artists’ fandom about refraining from going to the airport when artists leave and enter the country,” the airport corporation urged agencies to publish the new development on their fan cafe, social media, Weverse, and other communication platforms.

Check out the document below, along with a fan-translated version:

For the uninformed, on July 12, Byeon Woo Seok was at the Incheon International Airport for a Hong Kong schedule. At that time, his popularity was at its peak, so many fans crowded to see him. His security team, on the other side, resorted to extreme measures, such as shining a flashlight directly into other passenger’s eyes to protect him. After the controversy erupted, the actor parted ways with the security company, while the head of the team is now facing prosecution.

