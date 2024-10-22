Byeon Woo Seok over-security case: Head of team and associate face prosecution after airport incident

According to a report by the Korea Times, the Incheon Police Agency has shared that the head of a private security company and an associate are now facing prosecution for their roles in an excessive security operation for actor Byeon Woo Seok, renowned for his role as Ryu Sun Jae in the K-drama Lovely Runner, at Incheon International Airport. The charges stem from an incident in July when the private security team allegedly overstepped legal boundaries while escorting the 33-year-old actor, obstructing other passengers and causing a commotion.

The case dates back to July 12, when Byeon Woo Seok was departing for his first fan meeting tour, Summer Letter, in Hong Kong. The head of the private security firm, a man in his 40s, and his team were accused of implementing aggressive measures to ensure the actor’s security.

The measures reportedly included blocking gates, shining bright lights at passengers, and even attempting to check boarding passes and restrict access to the airport lounge. Authorities claim these actions infringed upon the rights and freedoms of other passengers and violated established protocols for security work.

Four individuals were initially booked in connection with the incident: the head of the security firm, two of his company’s guards, and a freelance guard. However, following a legal review, only two individuals, including the head of the firm, were ultimately handed over to the prosecutors for violating the Security Services Industry Act. While there were considerations of adding charges such as obstruction of business and coercion, the police decided not to pursue those additional charges.

The Security Services Industry Act is clear on the limitations of security personnel, specifying that they must not interfere with lawful activities or use intimidation and force beyond what is necessary for their duties.

According to the report, a police official also commented on the situation, saying that they will continue to take strict action against illegal activities by private security firms that jeopardize the safety of airport passengers. As the prosecution proceeds, the incident has sparked broader discussions on the responsibilities and limits of private security operations of public figures in public spaces.

