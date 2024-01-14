Cha Eun Woo, Kim Nam Gil and Lee Da Hee's Island wins Best Original Digital Drama at 28th Asian Television Awards

Island is a 2022 horror thriller starring Kim Nam Gill, Lee Da Hee and Cha Eun Woo. The mini-series which includes 6 episodes is based on a webtoon. Though it received mixed reviews from viewers, it managed to bag an award at the prestigious Asian Television Awards. This was the first time Cha Eun Woo had taken on a darker role in a fantasy horror genre. He has previously appeared in various romance comedies.

The 28th Asian Television Awards was held on January 13, 2024. The ceremony this year was held in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam. The K-drama series Island won the award for Best Original Digital Drama. The drama features Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee and Cha Eun Woo in the lead roles.

The Asian Television Awards is a prestigious award that has been around since 1996. It is often also called the Emmy of Asia. The extensive jury includes 50 members from all over Asia who select the nominees and winners.

Island was released in 2022 and the second season premiered in 2023. The TVING series is available on Prime Videos. It is adapted from the webtoon by Yoon In Wan and illustrated by Yang Kyung Il.

The drama tells the story of Won Min Ah who is a single child whose father runs a big corporation. She grows up spoilt and because of her attitude, her father sends her to Jeju island to learn more and become humble. She is assigned the role of a teacher in a school. In this island though, evil lurks in the corner. She comes across other people who are out to take down the evil spirits and save humanity and gets involved with them.

The series was directed by Bae Jong who has also worked in My Dream Class. Jang Yoon Mi and Oh Bo Hyun took part in writing the screenplay of the drama.

