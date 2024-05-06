Acting, as a profession, attracts many, but it comes with its own struggles! And one such name who has proved that hard work always pays off is someone whom you watch on screens with so much delight. The personality has set an example that success comes to those who not only dream but make efforts. He is none other than Dilip Joshi, who is currently seen as Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Despite working in films with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, Dilip faced a crisis and was once jobless. Earlier, he worked in numerous Gujarati plays and now is lauded for his joyous personality in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor has given us several iconic dialogues and hilarious scenes related to the sitcom that we revisit almost every day.

Dilip Joshi in Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun

In 1989, Dilip Joshi began his acting career by bagging a significant role in Salman Khan's Maine Pyar Kiya. In the film, he was seen playing the character of Ramu, who added humor with his expressions and playful behavior. One can spot him in various scenes alongside Bhagyashree and Khan. Interestingly, on the sets, Salman would ask Joshi if the shot was fine or if it could be made better.

Recalling his experience during the shoot of Maine Pyar Kiya, Dilip got candid and expressed how there would be much discipline on the set. In an interaction with Mashable India, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame mentioned, "Maine Pyar Kiya was my first film; it had Laxmikant Berde and Reema Lagoo ji. I had a very small role, so I would mostly sit at the side. But, when Salman got to know that I am from theatre, he would sometimes ask me, ‘Ye shot theek hua, ye theek tha? (Was this shot fine? Did this happen correctly?)'."

A few years later, in 1994, Dilip gained more popularity with his stint in Hum Aapke Hain Koun. In the movie, his character is named Bhola Prasad. Unlike Maine Pyar Kiya, this time, the actor had comparatively more screen time. His onscreen camaraderie with Salman Khan and Laxmikant Berde in the movie increased the entertainment quotient.

In an interview, Dilip Joshi recounted his experience of sharing a room with Salman Khan during Hum Aapke Hain Koun. The actor shared that during one of the schedules, he shared a room with Salman, and the latter never objected to him being in his room. Further, the television actor remarked, "He was very cooperative and threw no tantrums. it was fun working with him."

Dilip Joshi's work alongside Shah Rukh Khan

Dilip Joshi shared screens alongside Shah Rukh Khan in One 2 Ka 4 and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. He revealed that King Khan was always cooperative and allowed for improvisation. Talking to Mashable India, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame reminisced about how, during the One 2 Ka 4 days, the film’s producer Nazir Ahmed asked him not to get scared as he had to shoot a scene with Shah Rukh Khan.

Dilip Joshi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah

Dilip Joshi shot to popularity with his role as Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He has been playing the character for more than a decade. He plays a businessman who often gets into trouble. The actor is widely recognized for his humorous personality, and his presence in the show adds more humor and fun to it.

