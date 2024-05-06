Dhanush's authenticity for Kubera will leave you spellbound: Here's what we know

Dhanush starrer Kubera has gained a huge buzz amongst the netizens since after its announcement. The film which is touted to be an action suspense flick recently released the first look of Superstar Nagarjuna which has left fans even more excited for the project.

Meanwhile, the shooting schedule of Kubera is in full swing as Dhanush and Rashmika are currently filming in Mumbai. Now, in a recent update, several reports have surfaced online related to Dhanush's commitment to Kubera.

Dhanush on the sets of Kubera

According to some reports, Dhanush is currently involved in the hectic schedule of Kubera as he is shooting for more than 10 hours near numerous garbage dumps in Mumbai without having any mask or safety around him. As per the reports, the actor is doing so to understand the depth of the character that he is going to portray in the film.

Dhanush is currently shooting with Rashmika for some crucial scenes involving both the actors However, this is the only information that has been shared till now from the shoot location.

We all know what kind of phenomenon Dhanush is and what he can execute without giving any second thoughts. The actor's methodical approach to the art of acting has always proved as a blessing for his ardent supporters. And, this time he will yet again prove his sheer will and respect toward his legacy.

More about Kubera

Kubera is set in the slum area of Mumbai’s Dharavi. Dhanush will play a homeless man who rises to the ranks of the mafia. Apart from Dhanush, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Jim Sarbh, and Dalip Tahil in prominent parts.

Suniel Narang financed the film, directed by Sekhar Kammula and produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP. Devi Sri Prasad is creating the film's music and background score.

See Dhanush's post for Kubera

Dhanush's upcoming films

Besides Kubera, Dhanush is presently preparing for his directorial debut, Raayan, which has been described as a high-octane action thriller with an all-star cast.

Dhanush will also appear in the biopic Ilaiyaraaja, directed by Arun Matheswaran. Connekkt Media, PK Prime Production, and Mercuri Movies are producing the film, which will include music produced by the maestro himself.

