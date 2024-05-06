Housefull 5: Abhishek Bachchan reunites with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh; 'This is going to be a lot of fun'

Pinkvilla has been at the forefront of exclusive updates on the fifth installment of Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming popular comedy franchise Housefull. Earlier in the day, the makers revealed that actor Abhishek Bachchan will be joining the cast of Housefull 5 alongside Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh.

Abhishek Bachchan expresses excitement about joining Housefull 5

In a statement to the media, Abhishek Bachchan called Housefull one of his favorite comedy franchises and said that it feels like returning home. He added, “It's always been a great pleasure to work with Sajid Nadiadwala. I am looking forward to having mad fun on the sets with my fellow actors Akshay and Riteish. I’m also so excited to collaborate again with my dear friend Tarun Mansukhani. I’m really looking forward to working with him again after Dostana. This is going to be a lot of fun”.

Sajid while expressing his delight at Bachchan's return said that he's thrilled to bring back Abhishek to the Housefull franchise. "His dedication, comic time, and sincerity will only elevate our film", the ace producer added.

More about Housefull 5

Housefull 5 is being directed by Tarun Mansukhani and is slated to be one of the most challenging films from a logistics lens as the makers are shooting a major chunk of the movie on a cruise. Set to go on floors from August 2024 in the UK, Housefull 5 is the first Hindi Cinema franchise with a fifth installment in history. The makers are currently eyeing its release on June 6, 2025.

Pinkvilla recently reported exclusive development details of Housefull 5 where our source told us, “The entire Housefull 5 gang will board a cruise sometime in September and shoot for key portions of the film over a 45-day schedule in the waters. This is the most exciting part of the film, as the franchise leaps by introducing the audience to a completely new world in the comic space.”

We have only reported earlier that Sajid Nadiadwala is trying to bring back almost all key actors from the past four franchises on board. However, there’s no official confirmation on the same as the casting is still underway.

