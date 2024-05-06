'I Hate to Say It, But...': Source Says Britney Spears' Incident At Hollywood's Chateau Marmont Is What They 'Feared'

Since 2008, Britney Spears hasn't had full control over her life. There's this thing called a conservatorship, where her dad and some others make decisions for her, like handling her money and personal stuff. This all started after she went through a really tough time with her mental health, and it became a big deal in the news. According to sources, Britney Spears should stay in conservatorship because people are worried about her mental health.

Even though her dad helped set it up and it was really strict, people close to her say she's dealing with serious mental health issues and needs a lot of support. They're also concerned she might be turning to alcohol and drugs to cope.

Britney Spears, who is 42 years old, was seen looking upset outside the famous Chateau Marmont in Hollywood on 1 May night. This was just hours after her divorce from her third husband, Sam Asghari, was finalized. They were only married for a year. Seeing Britney Spears upset in the recent photographs brought back memories of her difficult times in 2007 and 2008 when she had public struggles. A source shared their concern, saying they're worried she might be using drugs or alcohol. They added, “I hate to say it, but the way this is all going — this is what we feared.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Spears was spotted leaving the famous hotel without shoes, holding a pillow, and wrapped in a blanket. Reports say she argued with her boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, which led to paramedics being called.

Advertisement

Britney Spears's boyfriend: A troubled past revealed

Britney’s Boyfried, Soliz, who has been doing maintenance work around Britney's LA home since 2022, has a history of run-ins with the law. He's faced charges for various misdemeanors like disturbing the peace, child endangerment, and driving without a license. In December 2020, he was arrested for having a firearm as a felon and for having ammunition unlawfully.

Soliz ended up pleading no contest and got two years of probation. He also spent 90 days in jail as part of his sentence.

Britney Spears's Legal Battles: Deep dive into End of Conservatorship and settlement with Father

Britney's conservatorship, which had been in place for 13 years to manage her finances and health, was finally ended in November 2021. This decision came after a lot of public outcry about how she was treated, especially by her father. Then, just last month in April 2024, Britney settled her legal dispute with her dad Jamie. She agreed to pay his estimated $2 million legal fees, ending the argument that he had taken millions from her.

An insider who knows a lot about the court case and the #FreeBritney campaign told Page Six that the story of Britney being kept away for no good reason just because her dad is evil and greedy has always been wrong.

He also said that Jamie Spears might not be a perfect dad, and the way Britney was made to work in Vegas was terrible and shouldn't have happened. But, he emphasized that the conservatorship and the actions leading up to it didn't happen just because her dad wanted to make money in a sneaky way. He continued by saying that the conservatorship was put in place because Britney had serious mental health issues and was really struggling.

Before the recent incident, a source close to Jamie mentioned that they didn't see Jamie as the bad guy in all of this. They feel he's been unfairly portrayed by people who don't really understand what's going on and aren't involved in the situation. They added that it's tough to say, but Jamie might end up being proven right in the end.

The source pointed out that when Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ended the conservatorship, Britney wasn't evaluated. Judge Penny said there wasn't a need to declare Britney's capacity because the conservatorship had been voluntary.

Advertisement

Insights from Britney Spears's ex: Medication, faith, and leaving Los Angeles

According to reports, a former boyfriend of the singer, who dated her for several years during the conservatorship, believes she needs to stop taking all medications, stay away from drugs and alcohol, and turn to the Bible. He also mentioned that Britney always talked about wanting to return home to Louisiana, and he hopes she does. He's not sure why she's still in LA, considering he thinks it's a pretty unhealthy place.

He also called Britney's manager and best friend, Cade Hudson, an opportunist and suggested that Britney needs more genuine people around her.

Concerns rise as Britney Spears's conservatorship measures lifted

A source familiar with the conservatorship case remarked that many strict measures were put in place, perhaps even too many and for too long. But now that all those measures have been removed, the world is witnessing what Britney is like when she's left to make her own choices, and it's not turning out well. The source mentioned that Britney even strangely blamed her estranged mom, Lynne Spears, for the incident that happened on Thursday night.

He further expressed concern, noting that it will be extremely challenging to bring Britney under any form of control now. With her family unable to approach her, there's worry that anyone else entering her life may only have their sights set on her money. He described the situation as an absolute tragedy, foreseeing no positive outcome in sight.

Britney Spears's ex-manager advocates for respect and privacy amidst untrue stories

Sam Lutfi, Britney's former manager, shared that during his time managing her and living with her, he only saw an amazing woman. He described her as a super-talented artist and a very hospitable roommate.

He said that when someone is on camera 24x7, people could see everything they do all the time, there'd be lots of little moments where you might feel embarrassed but it's really not a big deal. Talking about Britney Spears, he said she's spent her whole life making people happy with her music, but she's been treated really unfairly by her family, the media, and the courts. "All of this is because of untrue stories in the news. Britney hasn't hurt anyone, and she's a strong woman who deserves respect and privacy. Actually, she should have it as a right," he said.

Advertisement

Representatives for Britney and Hudson declined to comment.

ALSO READ: ‘There Are No Triable Issues': Jamie Spears Wants To Reject Britney Spears' Financial Objections And Cancel Upcoming Trial