Heeramandi actor Jason Shah reveals why rape scene featuring Manisha Koirala is 'relevant'

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse and rape.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazar premiered on Netflix on May 1, 2024, and the show opened to rave reviews from fans and critics alike. The series, which marks filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut, stars Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Recently, Jason Shah, who plays the role of British police officer Cartwright in the Netflix drama, revealed a certain moment where his character requests Mallikajaan (played by Manisha Koirala) to dance in front of his officers.

Jason Shah aka Cartwright, opens up on a rape scene featuring Manisha Koirala

In conversation with India Today, Jason Shah discussed the moment in which Mallikajaan (played by Manisha Koirala) comes to the police station and demands that officials release her daughter Alamzeb (Sharmin Segal). He stated, "I believe the rape scene is significant because it breaks her character. I believe she comes to terms with the situation as she sees it. She does it for her daughter. She also knows that the power game is still in the hands of the British, and she must do whatever it takes as she makes the decision."

He further adds, “This has happened quite a few times in India. Which is very sad, India has a problem with rape and all sorts of things. I hope it makes people not want to do things but realize the seriousness of these issues. I was born and raised in a Gujarati family and have an English mom. I have received racism from my side of the family, as they looked at me as a white kid because of my skin tone and we live in a complex world. We should never go to the heights of what Cartwright did that was illegal."

Jason Shah on working in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Jason Shah shared his experience working in Heeramandi, stating that he learned much from the crew and new directors. It was great. He also added that working with Indian Bollywood actresses was an incredible experience that felt like a dream come true. The screen time he receives will also benefit him greatly on international platforms. Overall, it was a positive experience for him.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

