Happy Birthday Kai: From EXO's Love Shot to Rover and more; Top 5 iconic performances

EXO's Kai cuts the cake on January 14. EXO is a renowned nine-member group that is known for its overall talent in music and dancing. They rose to global fame with their hits like CALL ME BABY, Monster, and Love Shot, amongst many more. Their popularity among fans has only been increasing since their debut. The group is one of the front runners of the third-generation idols. Here is a look at the top performances by Kai who is known for his talent in dance.

EXO's Kai's best performances

EXO's Love Shot

EXO's Love Shot was released in December 2015. The music video quickly received public attention for Kai's performance in the red suit which showed off his physique. Many of his fan cams have over 7 million views on YouTube while one of the group performance videos even surpassed 35 million views. It is considered to be truly an iconic moment for the idol group.

Kai's Rover

Kai's Rover became a sensation because of its catchy choreography. The song was released in 2023, May and many celebrities took part in the Rover challenge. The most significant ones are Kai's collaboration with TWICE's Momo and fellow members Suho and Xumin. The song made an impact on his solo career and solidified his position as a dancer in the industry.

Kai's Mmmh

Kai made his debut as a soloist in November 2020 with the EP Kai which included the title track Mmmh. The dance is known for his seductive moves which look simple but are difficult to pull off. His performance video with the backup dancers went viral. The video successfully showcased all the main points of the choreography and reconfirmed that Kai is indeed a magical performer.

EXO's Ko Ko Bop

EXO's 2017 song Ko Ko Bop is the most different track on this list and has a very distinct vibe. It was released in July as a summer anthem and consisted of motifs like floral Hawaiian shirts and lighthearted themes. The song is a part of their fourth studio album, The War.

Kai's Vanilla

Vanilla is a track from KAi's 2021 album Peaches. The performance videos of the song made the rounds on the Internet as the idol shared a dance with the choreographer Bada Lee whose team Bebe won the Street Women Fighter Season 2 in 2023. She is also the choreographer of Rover.

EXO's recent activities

EXO's b-side track First Snow saw a resurgence after 10 years during Christmas and New Year and entered Melon's Top 100 chart. South Korean celebrities, influencers and fans also took part in the First Snow challenge.

EXO's Xumin, D.O., Baekhyun, Chanyeol, Suho, and Chen have already completed their military service. Kai enlisted for his service in May 2023. Sehun would be the last one to commence his duties.

The group was back with a bang in July earlier this year with their seventh album EXIST. The pre-release track Let Me In and Hear Me Out was released in June. Cream Soda was the lead song of this album. The video features the seven members of the group Xiumin, Suho, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O.i, and Sehun. Kai wasn’t able to join the video as he is serving in the military. Lay was also missing from this album and his last group activity was with Don’t Fight the Feeling in 2021. This album was EXO’s first release as a group in nearly two years.

