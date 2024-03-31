Cha Eun Woo leads actor brand reputation rankings for March; Kim Soo Hyun and Choi Min Sik follow

Cha Eun Woo, Kim Soo Hyun and choi Min Sik topped the list of actor brand reputation rankings for March. Here is the full list.

Cha Eun Woo, Kim Soo Hyun and Choi Min Sik topped the list of actor brand reputation rankings from February 29 to March 30. Cha Eun Woo topped the list with a of brand reputation index of 7,583,893. Kim Soo Hyun took the second place with an index of 6,908,843. Choi Min Sik was placed third with a brand reputation index of 6,475,800. 

Actor brand reputation rankings for March 

  1. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  2. Kim Soo Hyun
  3. Choi Min Sik
  4. Kim Go Eun
  5. Jang Da Ah
  6. Choi Sung Eun
  7. Park Ji Hyun
  8. Son Suk Ku
  9. Kim Ji Won
  10. WJSN’s Bona
  11. Shin Seul Gi
  12. Kim Nam Joo
  13. Lee Do Hyun
  14. Ryu Da In
  15. Go Yoon Jung
  16. Kang Na Eon
  17. Park Shin Hye
  18. Song Joong Ki
  19. Park Hyung Sik
  20. Gong Yoo
  21. Song Ha Yoon
  22. Lee Joo Bin
  23. Won Mi Kyung
  24. Na In Woo
  25. Lee Seo Jin
  26. Ahn Bo Hyun
  27. Yoo Hae Jin
  28. Lee Byung Hun
  29. Ma Dong Seok
  30. Im Siwan

