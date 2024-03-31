Cha Eun Woo leads actor brand reputation rankings for March; Kim Soo Hyun and Choi Min Sik follow
Cha Eun Woo, Kim Soo Hyun and choi Min Sik topped the list of actor brand reputation rankings for March. Here is the full list.
Cha Eun Woo, Kim Soo Hyun and Choi Min Sik topped the list of actor brand reputation rankings from February 29 to March 30. Cha Eun Woo topped the list with a of brand reputation index of 7,583,893. Kim Soo Hyun took the second place with an index of 6,908,843. Choi Min Sik was placed third with a brand reputation index of 6,475,800.
Actor brand reputation rankings for March
- ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
- Kim Soo Hyun
- Choi Min Sik
- Kim Go Eun
- Jang Da Ah
- Choi Sung Eun
- Park Ji Hyun
- Son Suk Ku
- Kim Ji Won
- WJSN’s Bona
- Shin Seul Gi
- Kim Nam Joo
- Lee Do Hyun
- Ryu Da In
- Go Yoon Jung
- Kang Na Eon
- Park Shin Hye
- Song Joong Ki
- Park Hyung Sik
- Gong Yoo
- Song Ha Yoon
- Lee Joo Bin
- Won Mi Kyung
- Na In Woo
- Lee Seo Jin
- Ahn Bo Hyun
- Yoo Hae Jin
- Lee Byung Hun
- Ma Dong Seok
- Im Siwan