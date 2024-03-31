Cha Eun Woo leads actor brand reputation rankings for March; Kim Soo Hyun and Choi Min Sik follow

Cha Eun Woo, Kim Soo Hyun and Choi Min Sik topped the list of actor brand reputation rankings from February 29 to March 30. Cha Eun Woo topped the list with a of brand reputation index of 7,583,893. Kim Soo Hyun took the second place with an index of 6,908,843. Choi Min Sik was placed third with a brand reputation index of 6,475,800.

Actor brand reputation rankings for March