Lee Do Hyun aces cover of That That by PSY and BTS' SUGA at 62nd Jinhae Military Band & Honor Guard Festival 2024; watch

Lee Do Hyun is a famous South Korean actor who last starred in supernatural horror Exhuma before his military enlistment. He has been astounding audiences around the world with his spectacular performances across genres. The Youth of May actor enlisted in the military last year. The actor recently performed at the 62nd Jinhae Military Band & Honor Guard festival. Watch the gleaming performance here.

Lee Do Hyun covered That That by PSY and BTS' SUGA at the South Korean Military festival

Lee Do Hyun is a stellar entertainer when it comes to his acting endeavors but the actor shines even as a singer. The Youth of May actor performed with his Air Force band at the 62nd Jinhae Military Band & Honor Guard Festival 2024.

Lee Do Hyun with his Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) military band spectacularly covered That That by PSY and BTS’ SUGA. The performance was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by spectators. The video depicts Lee Do Hyun singing and dancing in his band uniform surrounded by the entire band members. Lee Do Hyun completes the performance by giving a strong salute at the end.

Advertisement

The actor magnificently covered the hit energetic track That That and won hearts at the festival. The video as soon as it was shared on socials went viral and was shared by fans a lot. Fans loved seeing the 18 Again actor performing and as always serving with his strikingly handsome visuals.

Know Lee Do Hyun

Lee Do Hyun is a prominent South Korean actor who made his acting debut with Prison Playbook in 2017. The actor has not looked back ever since and has been proving his acting prowess with his versatile roles.

Lee Do Hyun was last seen in the occult horror film Exhuma alongside Kim Go Eun, Choi Min Sik, and Yoo Hae Jin. In K-dramas, some of his noted roles are The Glory, The Good Bad Mother, 18 Again, Youth of May, and Hotel Del Luna among others.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Lee Do Hyun-Kim Go Eun’s Exhuma to be screened in over 133 countries, surpasses Parasite in Indonesia